How to get Valor and Upgrade Mythic+ Dungeon Gear in WoW Dragonflight

When it comes to getting some of the best gear in World of Warcraft, many players turn to Mythic+ Dungeons. These dungeon runs are the same as their regular dungeon counterparts but with extra modifiers applied to them and the difficulty scaled up a bit more. However, the loot you get from your weekly Mythic dungeon cache can be even better once you upgrade it with a bit of Valor. Let’s go over how you get Valor and where you can spend it in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to Get Valor in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Despite Valor being used to upgrade your Mythic+ gear, you don’t actually need to run any Mythic+ dungeons to farm it. Every run of a regular dungeon will earn you a crisp 135 Valor to be spent on upgrading Mythic+ gear to make the strongest DPS classes even stronger.

If you do happen to already be farming up your Mythic+ score for better gear, you will be happy to know that you are rewarded a bit of extra valor for doing a Mythic+ dungeon. You will get an extra 65 Valor on top of the standard 135 Valor you are used to.

You will need to keep in mind that there is a weekly cap of 750 Valor that you can earn each week. With the start of each season, the first week’s Valor cap is increased to 1,500. However, this is only for the first week of a season to help get the ball rolling and let people begin to stockpile. Even if you spend some Valor each week, you will not be able to earn past that 750 cap.

Where Can You Spend Valor to Upgrade Mythic+ Gear in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

If you are looking to spend your hard-earned Valor, you will want to make your way to the Valdrakken. You can find it just to the east of The Obsidian Enclave. Once inside the building, you will want to look for Corxian, he should be next to a training dummy and be labeled as an item upgrades NPC.

Once you interact with him, you will be able to drag your Mythic+ gear into a window and spend Valor to upgrade it. The process is quite simple, but you will want to make sure you want to upgrade each piece of gear since there is a weekly limit on how much Valor you can earn.

Once you do have some upgraded gear, you will be ready to dive back into some harder Mythic+ dungeons. If you are still having trouble getting through some of the harder content in the game, you might want to give a hunter a try. They have some pretty strong specializations for this expansion.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC via Battle.net.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023