Some may say that Stardew Valley is an already perfect game, so modding seems unnecessary, but in reality, there are many ways you can make life on the farm a little easier for yourself. The best mods for Stardew Valley are designed to make your life a lot easy, be it by simplifying the fishing mechanic or automating machines to collect goods without you needing to run around picking up items, so if you spend more time gathering than you do enjoying what the game has to offer, there might be a mod for you. Read on to discover some of the best mods available.

Some Of The Best Mods For Stardew Valley

Due to the scale of how many mods are available for Stardew Valley, finding the best ones can be pretty daunting — especially for a new player. So before you search, it’s essential to consider what you’re looking to mod, which will help narrow down exactly where to look. Most mods in this list revolve around simplifying farm life and making everything as streamlined as possible, but there is a whole world of alternative mods to change how things look or add new hairstyles and animals, so once you’ve started, the world is your oyster.

Automate Mod

The Automate Mod is a classic for Stardew Players. If you’ve spent any amount of time harvesting materials from machines, or you have an extensive barnyard filled with preserves jars, barrels, or crystalariums, this mod helps make harvesting as streamlined as possible. All you need to do is place a chest next to your machine and drop your raw material into it, which will be pulled into the machine, and the product will be pushed out and placed back in the chest.

Teh’s Fishing Overhaul

Fishing in Stardew Valley is no easy feat, and regardless of whether you’ve picked the game up for the first time or you’re a well-seasoned farmer, it never gets any easier and having some extra help to reel in some of the more challenging species is worth it. Although Teh’s Fishing Overhaul only removes the challenge partially, you can configure things like how often you catch trash as opposed to fish, and a perfect catch will bring in more rewards than just a tiny banner. If you’re an avid angler in Stardew, this mod is worth checking out.

NPC Map Locations

NPCs in Stardew Valley seem to have a mind of their own, and when you need them most, they won’t open their stores or disappear to an unknown location. If you’re hunting for specific characters, either to hand in a quest or present a gift, not knowing where they are can shatter the enjoyment of this wholesome game, so having the NPC Map Locations mod will make your life significantly easier. Small icons of each character will show up on your map to ensure you’ve always got tabs on who is where, rather than endlessly walking around with an Amethyst in your hands to find your recipient.

Farmer Helper

The Farmer Helper Mod is particularly useful for new players of the game who are getting used to seasonal crop rotation and have yet to memorize the last days to plant certain profitable goods. Although it uses notifications rather than singlehandedly altering gameplay, it can greatly help remind a player of things like animals outside at night, animal products and crops to harvest, and plants that need watering.

Gift Taste Helper

Making friends with the townsfolk is an essential part of gameplay, but memorizing the ins and outs of every character’s preferences can be a massive challenge. While some people are much easier to satisfy than others, characters like Abigail and the Wizard must meet particular needs before you can increase your friendship. Long story short, there’s a lot of information to retain, and the Gift Taste Helper ensures you always have access to everyone’s preferences by scrolling over their name in your diary. In addition, their favorite gifts will be represented with little icons, so you’ll never have to hand out the wrong gift again.

Categorize Chests

When storing your materials, there’s a high chance that your chests in Stardew will rapidly become a cluster of items that don’t go together. Regardless of how much time you spend organizing, they eventually fall into chaos. The Categorize Chests Mod allows you to select which items go into which chests, meaning you can save time sifting through endless storage before you can find what you’re looking for. Paired with the Chests Anywhere mod, you have your entire storage in your pocket.

AutoAnimalDoors

Similarly to most Stardew Valley Mods, the AutoAnimalDoors mod is designed to make life much easier. This mod does it for you each day rather than walking over to your coops and barns to open your doors and let your animals roam free. Within the settings of this mod, you’re able to schedule when you want the doors of your enclosures to open and close, which is signified by the in-game soundbite regardless of your location on the map. Gone are the days of racing back to close the doors to your coop, and you won’t have to worry.

Warp To Friends

If you’re playing with some fellow farmers, having to walk to one another can be an incredibly long process, and speed isn’t Stardew Valley’s strongest point. Luckily, with the Warp To Friends Mod, you’ll be able to immediately fast travel to any of your friends’ locations without needing a totem or tool. This can save time, especially if you’re desperately trying to get back to the farm before 2 am.

Chests Anywhere

Storage is a pain in Stardew Valley, and there’s no denying that. If the item you want isn’t in your bag, it can be a grueling trek back to your farm to locate the correct chest before heading out again. However, the Chests Anywhere mod is designed to make things a lot easier by allowing players access to their chests, fridge, dresser, and shipping bin from wherever they are on the map. So, if you’re deep in the mines and desperately need a snack, your fridge is a few clicks away.

Night Owl

How many times have you been scaling through the floors of the mine without realizing the in-game clock? The race back to the barnyard before your character passes out at 2 am results in a hefty doctor fee and is the bane of any miner or late-night angler, but the Night Owl mod lets you work the whole day through without having to worry. However, even though you can stay up past bedtime, you’ll still need the energy to do so.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023