Best Overwatch 2 Characters: Ranked Tier List

There has always been a bit of a defined meta when it comes to Overwatch. Every now and then, some characters are going to rise to the ranks either from balance changes or when their ability kits are fully understood. Whatever the case may be, it’s interesting to see who sits pretty at the top of the food chain while others falter at the bottom. Now as we’re approaching Season 3, who are the best characters in Overwatch 2? In a tier list, where would they stand?

Best Characters to Use in Overwatch 2

This list is subject to change from season to season, especially with the introduction of new Heroes, reworked abilities, and more.

Tier Character S-Tier Doomfist, Orisa, Ramattra, Sigma, Bastion, Junkrat, Reaper, Sojourn, Symmetra, Kiriko, Lucio, Mercy A-Tier D.Va, Roadhog, Winston, Ashe, Cassidy, Soldier: 76, Sombra, Torbjorn, Widowmaker, Ana, Baptiste, Moira, Zenyatta B-Tier Reinhardt, Echo, Genji, Hanzo, Mei, Pharah, Tracer C-Tier Junker Queen, Wrecking Ball, Zarya, Brigitte

S-Tier

The characters at S-Tier are quite versatile when it comes to dealing with the majority of the cast. While there is counterplay to them, they are still very strong and can do just fine against what comes to them. These characters are also oftentimes complained about a lot, being the hard carries of a team, or even being seen as being unfair.

Could a few of the characters listed here be contenders for nerfs in upcoming patches? Possibly, but we’ll have to wait and see.

A-Tier

The characters listed in A-Tier are also solid contenders. They have more strengths than they do weaknesses. Plus, someone who is exceptionally good at the game can really go a long way in carrying a team with someone on this tier.

Aside from a few controversial characters on this list like Roadhog and Moira, we shouldn’t expect them to change too much from season to season.

B-Tier

Do not write off the characters on this tier. They can absolutely turn the tide in battle. The only problem is that with recent changes, either from balancing or from the game only having 5 people on each time, they have become more niche picks.

Other than Genji or Hanzo, we can see some characters from this tier get a few buffs in subsequent patches.

C-Tier

Finally, for characters who are in the C-tier category; while they are a tad bit under-tuned compared to other characters, they can still put in work. We’ll more than likely see more tweaks regarding these characters.

Yes, Zarya used to easily be one of the strongest characters in the game. She has the damage output and size of a DPS character, but the survivability of a tank. Since then, she has fallen quite heavily because of the nerfs but may come back in a later season as a total powerhouse once more.

As for the others, we can once again only wait and see what lies in store for them.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2023