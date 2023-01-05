Battle passes don’t last forever. They always have a start and end date, which does mean that there’s only so much time before the items in it are stowed away forever or come back at some point. In Overwatch 2, we’re basically at the halfway point of Season 2, so many players should know when it will end. It can help us determine how much time we have left or estimate how much XP we have to earn to at least get the main rewards.

When Does Overwatch 2 Season 2 End?

The second season of Overwatch 2 will end on Monday, February 6, 2023. This is just in line with how many days the game says it has left in terms of its battle pass. It makes sense as to why it ends on this date, given that notable updates and weekly resets tend to happen on the Tuesday of every week.

At this point, the Battle for Olympus and Lunar New Year events would have concluded, but that means there are new or returning events to come. It’s possible that we might see events like the Archives event make a return or even a character-specific mini-event to get a few free skins.

Whatever the case may be, you definitely want to hit Tier 80 of the battle pass if you bought the premium edition. If you’re a free player, you ideally want to get to tier 45 so you can get Ramattra. Otherwise, you will have to wait and see what challenges you need to complete to unlock him after the conclusion of Season 2.

Additionally, as we’re still looking forward to the Battle for Olympus and the Lunar New Year events, there should be additional chances to earn additional XP from completing challenges.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023