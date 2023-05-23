Best Paraglider Skins in TOTK – Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has an impressive increase in customization options compared to its predecessor. Whether changing the color of Link’s outfit or reworking the paraglider, there are many ways to add your personality to the game. With so many Paraglider Fabrics to unlock, we wanted to look at them all and decide which ones are the best. Here are the best Paraglider skins in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Top Paraglider Skins in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This article will cover the eight best Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Paraglider skins, from cool looking to the best-looking paraglider in the game!

#8 – Chuchu Paraglider Fabric

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

First, we have the Chuchu skin for the paraglider. Unlocked by taking a picture of a Chuchu and handing the image over to Sayge — this is one of the cutest paraglider options in the game. It’s a shame these enemies are so easy to kill, as I could look at that blue face all day.

#7 – The Horse Fabric

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At number seven, we have the Horse fabric. The easiest fabric to unlock in Tears of the Kingdom, as all you need to do is take a picture of any horse and bring the image on over to Sayge. Regardless of how easy it is to obtain, it is still one of the coolest-looking paragliders in the game. It feels very Zelda-themed and has me thinking of Link’s old companion, Epona.

#6 – Stalnox Paraglider Fabric

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At number six, we have the Stalnox paraglider skin. The Stalnox is one of the most terrifying enemies in the game, so having it planted on your paraglider can make anyone feel like a real hero in the lands of Hyrule. I enjoy the light grey/black color and just a glimpse of a Stalnox peeking out from the bottom — it’s subtle and not overbearing. To unlock this paraglider, players must capture a picture of a Stalnox and bring the image to Sayge in Hateno Village.

#5 – Chapions Leather Paraglider Fabric

Image: Nintendo

Next up, we have the Champion’s Leather paraglider Fabric. This paraglider replicates the armor Zelda fans saw in Breath of the Wild. This one is so cool because it allows us to reminisce about the groundbreaking game that came out in 2017. To unlock this paraglider, players will have to scan the Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo for a chance at this to drop.

#4 – Majora’s Mask Paraglider Fabric

Image: Nintendo

This is for the ones who grew up with Zelda games back in the day. Majora’s Mask, the critically successful sequel to Ocarina of Time, appears in Tears of the Kingdom through this paraglider. Majora’s Mask is a top-notch Zelda game and the fact that we get to add the essential character to our paraglider? That’s amazing. Plus, it looks fantastic. Players can unlock this paraglider by scanning the Majoras Mask Amiibo.

#3 – Lynel Paraglider Fabric

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At number three, we have the Lynel skin for the paraglider. As all Breath of the Wild fans knows, the Lynel is the most infamous enemy in all lands of Hyrule. The reason is that the Lynel is very territorial and won’t think twice about chasing after you and killing you in seconds. Having not one but two of these ferocious beasts on your paraglider is an incredible feeling; plus, I love how they are crossing swords too! Players can unlock this paraglider by capturing a picture of a Lynel and bringing the image back to Sayge in Hateno Village.

#2 – Goddess Statue Paraglider Fabric

Image: Nintendo

Number two is the Goddess Statue paraglider. A representation of Zelda and her Loftwing — this one has a nice calm feeling. The blue symbol on top of the grey base is pleasant to look at, and the logo represents what the Zelda games are all about. Players need to scan the Zelda and Loftwing Amiibo to get this Goddess Statue paraglider.

#1 – Gleeok Paraglider Fabric

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Last but certainly not least is the Gleeok paraglider. This is the coolest-looking paraglider out of all the options I have come across. Gleeok is arguably the most demanding boss in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom and can be highly intimidating with its three heads. The dark dragon, mixed with the sunset of Hyrule, makes this the coolest-looking paraglider skin in all of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Players must capture a picture of any Gleeok to unlock this paraglider and bring the image to Sayge.

