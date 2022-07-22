MultiVersus is here if you want to play it early via Twitch Drops. One of the most exciting characters to play in MultiVersus is Harley Quinn. And, something unique to MultiVersus is perks. Perks can be earned and applied to any character in the game to add some extra player customization to their favorite character’s kit. Here are the best MultiVersus perks for Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn Perks in MultiVersus

Harley Quinn is part of the Assassin family which means she is extremely quick, has deadly attacks, but can be defeated easily. In order to maximize her build, you need to consistently be on the move and be placing traps all over the battlefield. With that down, you can start adding in the perks that work best for you. Here are all three of the MultiVersus perks for Harley Quinn:

Harley Quinn will also unlock the other universal perks that all characters have access to. With all of that said, here are the best perks for Harley Quinn in MultiVersus:

Confetti Explosion – Changes Harley’s igniting debuff to an explosion that launches enemies upward.

– Changes Harley’s igniting debuff to an explosion that launches enemies upward. Make It Rain, Dog! – Increases your team’s projectile speed by 20 percent.

– Increases your team’s projectile speed by 20 percent. Coffeezilla – Adds a 10 percent cooldown to specials.

– Adds a 10 percent cooldown to specials. Triple Jump – Provides a third jump after hitting an enemy in the air.

These four perks for Harley Quinn are proving to be the best all-around build for her. While she helps her team out with Make It Rain, Dog!, her Coffeezilla and Triple Jump make her even more speedy and scary to fight. On top of that, the Confetti Explosion is great for knocking players out from the top, which Harley Quinn already excels at.

MultiVersus will be released in the main Open Beta form on July 26th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on July 22nd, 2022