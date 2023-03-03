Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG is a card game that has been around for over two decades and has continued to grow in popularity. In recent years, the game has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to the release of new cards and expansions. With the release of new cards and expansions comes new strategies and ways to play the game. This has led to some players becoming extremely skilled at the game and rising to the top of the competitive scene. In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the best Pokémon TCG players of all time:

Zach Lesage

Image: Zach Lesage

Zach Lesage is a Canadian professional Pokémon Trading Card Game player. He has been playing the game since its release and has competed in both the World Championships and the North American International Championships. His most notable win was in the 2019 Pokémon Colinsville Regional Championships – TCG, where he placed first. In the 2020 Pokémon Oceania International Championships – TCG, Zach got second place and won a prize of $5,000.

Alex Schemanske

Image: The Pokémon Company

Alex Schemanske is an American TCG player. He was a part of the Top Cut Comics team but now plays for Nerd Rage Gaming. He also writes and shares his insights for SixPrizes.com. In the past, he has won several Regional Championships as well as a National Championship. Alex has continued to be a force in the competitive scene, with multiple top finishes at International Championships.

Andrew Gantner

Image: Andrew Gantner

Gantner is an American player who has been playing the Pokémon Trading Card Game competitively for quite some time now. He holds a National Champion title and has also won numerous Regional Championships. In August 2022, he got sixth place in the London Open Yellow tournament with his Ice Rider Palkia Inteleon deck. Gantner is currently taking part in the 2023 Pokémon Salt Lake City Regional Championships – TCG.

Tord Reklev

Image: Tord Reklev

Tord Reklev is a Norwegian Pokémon TCG player. He has become quite the master among Pokémon TCG players and is currently one of the best in the world. Tord started playing the game back in 2006 and since then has managed to rack up quite an impressive record. In 2017 and 2018, Tord had three consecutive International Championship wins. He had another three-peat during the 2019 Pokémon Cologne Regional Championships, 2020 Pokémon Malmö Regional Championships, and 2023 Peoria Regionals. Additionally, Tord also got first place in the 2023 LatAm Internationals in November 2022.

Calvin Connor

Image: The Pokémon Company

Calvin Connor‘s most notable victory was at the 2001 World Championships. Calvin is known for his creative deck-building and strategic play. In 2022, he has joined about six Regionals as well as the 2022 TCG World, with his most recent victory being in Late Night Series #58, an online event organized by Zach Lesage. Calvin also got second place in the 2023 Peoria Regionals – TCG in October last year.

Gabriel Smart

Image: Gabriel Smart

Gabriel Smart has joined many prestigious tournaments, including the World Championships. He is known for his calm and collected demeanor when playing. He is also known for his amazing ability to come up with new strategies on the fly and for his skills in deck building. In 2022, Gabriel joined six Pokémon TCG Regionals and has also participated in the 2022 TCG Worlds.

Mark Nilson

Image: Mark Nilson

Mark Nilson is an American professional Pokémon Trading Card Game player. He has joined multiple championships and has taken top places in several of them. Recently, Mark has been playing in the Late Night Series online events along with other well-known players. In 2022, he even participated in the Regionals held in Salt Lake City, UT, and Arlington, TX.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023