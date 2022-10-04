Did you just unlock the Pomegranate Cookie but are unsure which toppings will make you the best support cookie ever baked? Here is the best Pomegranate Cookie toppings build in Cookie Run: Kingdom that will provide maximum support to your team.

Best Pomegranate Cookie Toppings Build

There are actually two absolute best support builds for the Pomegranate Cookie. The Pomegranate Cookie is a powerful support unit that can heal and buff your team. Her abilities scale off the Attack and Cooldown stats which is how you want to build her.

Full Buff Support: 5 x Swift Chocolate toppings lower the Cooldown of Pomegranate Cookie’s abilities and provide a 5% bonus cooldown reduction with all five Swift Chocolate toppings equipped.

Full Heal Support: 5 x Searing Raspberry boosts her attack and provides a 5% attack bonus with all five Searing Rasperry toppings equipped.

Why These Builds Are Good

The Full Buff Support build is good because Pomegranate Cookie shines with her attack buff, so you want to make sure you can use it before your DPS teammates, which makes Cooldown necessary. This build will allow you to buff attacks and heal your teammates with about a one-second downtown, making this a potent support build. While your heals aren’t as effective, you will get to use them more often, which makes up for their weakened potency.

The Full Heal Support build is good because Pomegranate Cookie’s heals scale off of her attack, so the more attack you have, the better your heals will be.

It depends on whether you want maximum buffs or heals based on your team comp.

Cookie Run Kingdom Toppings

Cookie toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom enhances the stats of the Cookie they are applied to:

Bouncy Caramel Topping: Attack Speed Increase

Fresh Kiwi Topping: Debuff Resistance

Hard Walnut Topping: Additional Defense

Healthy Peanut Topping: Boost in HP

Hearty Hazelnut Topping: Increased Crit Resistance

Juicy Apple Jelly Topping: Additional Crit

Searing Raspberry Topping: Attack Increase

Solid Almond Topping: Damage Resistance Increase

Sweet Candy Topping: Amplifies Buffs and Buff Power

Swift Chocolate Topping: Cooldown Benefits

How To Equip

Additional Cookie topping slots unlock at levels 15, 20, 25, and 30.

Access the cookie menu Pick Cotton Candy cookie Select the toppings menu Add our recommended toppings

Where To Find Toppings For Your Build

You can find Swift Chocolate toppings on the following level and stages:

Level 6: 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28

3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28 Level 7: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30

5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 Level 8: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25

You can find Searing Raspberry toppings on the following level and stages:

Level 6: 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, 27

2, 7, 12, 17, 22, 27 Level 7: 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, 29

4, 9, 14, 19, 24, 29 Level 8: 4, 9, 14, 19, 24

Cookie Run: Kingdom is available for download on Android and iOS app stores.