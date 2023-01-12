With the recent meta finally being set for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, we now have a better idea of what sits on top of the food chain. However, while you have meta guns up there like the Taq 56, Fennec, or RPK, some fly just enough under the radar to deal massive damage. If you’re a fan of LMGs, you may want to check out what we consider to be the best Raal MG loadout to use in Warzone 2.

Best Raal MG Loadout in Warzone 2

The following is the setup you’ll need to deal some serious damage to your enemies.

Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

: Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle : FTAC Reaper

: FTAC Reaper Underbarrel : SA Side Grip

: SA Side Grip Ammunition: .338 Mag Incendiary

You can tune the weapon a bit more to your liking but for the most part, this will do wonders. It is a bit on the slower side compared to other builds you might be used to. Using LMGs does reduce your movement speed and ADS speed a bit, but what this is mostly for is strategic engagements.

The Raal MG is not a gun for run-and-gun tactics. It can take out an entire squad with one clip at close, mid, and even longer ranges. Despite how much noise it makes, this setup can tear through the three-plate players. You are also a sitting duck while shooting with this gun because of the reduced walking speed while aiming.

Giving up mobility for stopping power will go a long way. This loadout can be paired even better when using a lighter weapon like an SMG or even a set of akimbo pistols for more mobility when the LMG is not on your hands.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023