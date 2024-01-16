Best Reverse 1999 Satsuki Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Given her ability to deal good damage while also petrifying targets, Satsuki can be seen as a great pick for those looking to end battles before their opponents even have the chance to act in Reverse 1999.

But although she can work as both a main DPS and as an excellent Petrify support, you will need to make use of a very specific build to get the best out of her. Here’s the best Satsuki build in Reverse: 1999, as well as a few teams sure to allow her to excel.

The Best Psychubes for Satsuki in Reverse 1999

As the main star of her set lies in her Ultimate (Walk Down the Sakura), the best Psychube for Satsuki is the 6-Star Luxurious Desire. The Psychube is my main pick given how it will allow you to boost her Ultimate Might by 18% (at level 60) and further increase the attack’s damage by 5% per time used (at Amplification level 1), to a maximum of 3 stacks.

If you did not manage to get the event limited Psychube or plan on using Luxurious Desire on another character within your team, Brave New World and Hopscotch would be my main picks for Satsuki. Using Thunderous Applause can also work to great effect if you are using Satuski on teams featuring Tooth Fairy, as her CRIT resistance debuff will allow you to make full use of the Psychuibe’s passive.

The Best 5-star Psychubes for Satsuki

The best 5-Star Psychube for Satsuki in Reverse: 1999 is The Footloose. Once equipped, the Psychube will offer her a 16% increase in Ultimate Might and allow her to deal 5% more damage to enemies with 50%+ HP (at Amplification level 1).

For the same reason as Thunderous Applause, using Tomorrow Also can also work well for Satsuki if on teams featuring Tooth Fairy. Tomorrow Also will allow you to increase Satsuki’s Critical Rate by 10% after performing her Ultimate (at Amplification level 1) as well as buff her Critical DMG by 20% (at level 60).

Reverse 1999 Best Satsuki Team Compositions

The best Satsuki team in Reverse 1999 will feature her as an Ultimate DPS/petrify support, Druvis III as its main DPS, and Sotheby as its main healer. In this team, Satsuki’s playstyle will revolve around using Handcuffed Thief to keep enemies in a constantly Petrified state before occasionally using her Ultimate for maximum effect.

The Best Non-Druvis III Satsuki Team Compositions

If you don’t have Druvis III, the best team for Satsuki will feature her as a main DPS, Bkornblume or An-an Lee as a sub-DPS/support, and Tooth Fairy as its healer. On this team, Satsuki will take in the role of a more conventional DPS, while having in her ability to Petrify a good tool —specifically at the beginning of each. Using either Diggers or Baby Blue in the supporting role can also work well, as they are both able to lower the Mental defense of enemies.

This team is my main non-Druvis pick for Satsuki as Tooth Fairy will allow her to trigger way more Crits, while Bkornblume and An-an Lee will pair well with her high Multipliers given their ability to debuff and buff respectively.

The Best F2P Team Composition for Satsuki

The best F2P team for Satsuki will feature her as its main DPS, Sonetto as its support, and either Dikke or La Source as its healer. This team’s biggest differential will lie in Sonetto’s ability to disarm, which will allow you to keep targets at bay until Satsuki manages to apply two stacks of Rigidity and trigger Petrify.

This build guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

