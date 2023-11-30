Best Reverse 1999 Sweetheart Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Given her ability to apply Daze, lower the defense of targets, as well as deal increased damage to those affected by debuffs, Sweetheart can be considered a great Beast DPS, as well as a good alternative for all Reverse 1999 players who failed to get both Melania or Centurion.

But although she can undoubtedly do good damage by herself, Sweetheart will need both the right Psychube and a fine-tuned team composition to truly put on a show worthy of her fame. Here’s the best Sweetheart build in Reverse: 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Sweetheart in Reverse 1999

The best Psychube for Sweetheart in Reverse 1999 is Brave New World. The 6-Star Psychube is my main pick as it will boost her whole set by increasing her Ultimate Might by 16% (at level 60) and the Incantation Might of any attack she performs following her ultimate by 20% (at Amplification level 1).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As her Ultimate can be seen as one of the foundations of her kit, as well as her biggest source of damage, using Luxurious Leisure can also work great. Luxurious Leisure will offer Sweetheart with an 18% increase in Ultimate Might (level 60), and allow her to increase the boost by 5% (at Amplification level 1) for each Ultimate she performs to a maximum of 3 stacks.

For those looking to increase either her survivability or her Ultimate damage based on the number of enemies she defeats, his Bounden Duty and Hopscotch would be my main picks.

The Best 5-Star Psychubes for Sweetheart

Among the 5-Stars, the best Psychube for Sweetheart is Yearning Desire. Yearning Desire is my main pick as it will fit her set perfectly by allowing Sweetheart to deal 8% more damage to debuffed targets (at Amplification level 1) and enhancing her Incantation Might by 15% (at level 60).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If Yearning Desire is not an option for you, The Footloose can be considered the best for Sweetheart given its 15% increase in Ultimate Might (at level 60) and how it will increase her damage against enemies with 50%+ HP by 8% (at Amplification level 1).

Reverse: 1999 Best Sweetheart Team Composition

As you will need to keep enemies constantly debuffed to make full use of the damage increase of Slight Breeze, the best team composition for Sweetheart will feature her as its main DPS, Bkornblume as its main debuffer, and Medicine Pocket as its main healer. Using Tennant in the third slot can also work really well given her ability to lower the Reality DEF on targets after performing her Ultimate.

This build is the best for Sweetheart as it will have in her its foundation while having in Bkornblume a top-tier sub/DPS also capable of keeping enemies constantly debuffed, and in Medicine Pocket a healer/secondary debuffer capable of keeping the party alive through their massive output.

When on the field, make sure to keep your debuffs always at the ready and to remember that there is no debuff stacking in Reverse 1999.

Best F2P Sweetheart Team Composition

Although she is by no means a F2P-friendly character, the best F2P team for Sweetheart in Reverse 1999 features her as its main DPS, either Matilda as its sub-DPS/debuffer or Twins Sleep as its main debuffer, and either Dikke or La Source as its healer.

using Dikke is a must for those using Twins Sleep as their main support, as she will be able to benefit from their ability to apply Mental DMG debuffs. For all Sweetheart team compositions, I recommend the use of another debuffer in the fourth character slot.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

