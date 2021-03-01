Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Red Mage Job

Bravely Default 2 includes the Red Mage as one of the available Jobs and there is no surprise here. Being one of the most famous classes in Square Enix’s library, of course it would be added to this nostalgia-filled entry. It takes a while until you get it, but it is well worth it. Let’s find out where and how you can get the Red Mage Asterisk.

How to get the Red Mage Asterisk

After completing Chapter 1 and beating Prince Castor in the process, you are now tasked to visit Elvis’s homeland, Wiswald. This town is literally a couple of miles above Savalon, so it won’t take much until you reach it. Simply head north, take care of a small side quest to unlock the pathway needed to get to Wiswald, and progress through the story. After certain events, you will see some familiar faces, at least on Elvis’s side, acting a little strange. In order to avoid any spoilers, all you need to know (which is clear right away) is that many of them are simply brainwashed from another individual.

In any case, after certain events unfold, you now traverse through the Institute of Magical Inquiry which is your next dungeon to tackle. After reaching the end, Elvi’s mentor Roddy, is waiting there to battle with you and he is brainwashed as well. Roddy is the owner of the Red Mage Asterisk, and in order to get it you need to take him out after a rather tough fight if you don’t know how to handle it. If you succeed, Roddy then turns back to normal and not only he gives you the Job Asterisk, but also joins your party to help you out finding the rest of the brainwashed people. Red Mage is an excellent Job to mix with Black Mage, due to its passive abilities focusing around additional Magic prowess, so make sure to try it out and get ready for the next destination, Wiswald Woods.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.