Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Shieldmaster Job

If you like using shields in Bravely Default 2, we found the best Job for you, namely the Shieldmaster. These walking towers can easily withstand any attack someone launches at them, while also being able to throw it back tenfold. As you can imagine, they are a tank type Job, that can also dish out big amounts of damage with the correct setup. But where can you find the Asterisk for this unique Job? Let’s find out.

How to get the Shieldmaster Asterisk

As you progress through the story events of Chapter 2, you will find yourself tracking down Elvis’s acquaintances, who are mind controlled by someone else. With Roddy and Lily now free from that brainwashing, it is time to head to the Treetop Tower, where Galahad the Shieldmaster awaits.

The tower can be accessed through the Wiswald town, by getting into and heading north. At the same spot where you first met Galahad and he challenged you to a fight. Get inside the tower and start climbing it. There are a lot of rooms inside, all connected with staircases and corridors. Just follow the quest arrow and you will have no issues finding the correct path. At the top, the fight with Galahad, the 3rd Boss of Chapter 2, begins (get ready as it is a tough one) and after you win over him you receive the Shieldmaster Asterisk.

Think of any defensive mechanism a good Tank type Job should have. All of those and more exist in Shieldmaster’s kit, with the extremely unique passive ability, Dual Shields. Yes, that is a thing. You can now become a Shieldmaster and wield two shields at a time, one in each hand. There are many uses of such a feat, so don’t be afraid to experiment with skills like Freelancer’s Body Slam and more. You can reach incredible amounts of HP and physical/magical defense by using the Shieldmaster Asterisk, especially early on, so it can be a huge boost to anyone who acts as a tank in your party. Suit up and get ready to face the mastermind behind all of this puppeteering.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.