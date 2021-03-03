Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Spiritmaster and Swordmaster Jobs

Chapter 3 in Bravely Default 2 is full of great Jobs to unlock, and the Swordmaster and Spiritmaster duo are no exception. I’m putting them together as a duo, simply because you unlock them at the same time through a tag battle, similarly to when we first fought Dag and Selene. You find these two late in the specific Chapter, so let’s not waste any more time and take a look at how you can get their Asterisks.

How to get the Spiritmaster and Swordmaster Asterisks

With Martha lending us her Dragoon power, we now head to the Jaws of Judgement, a dungeon to the west of Rimedhal. The dungeon is as you would expect, filled with frozen paths and snowy areas, ready to be explored. Just follow the main quest arrow until the very end of the cave, and there lies an unexpected team. Gladys and Helio are the cause of certain story events, as you previously witnessed through cutscenes, and are now ready to fight with you to get rid of your interference.

As always, the Boss battle theme begins and you are now facing both of them in a single battle. The fight is nowhere close to the difficult battles of Chapter 2, so check our guide here to get past it quickly, and claim your new Asterisks.

Both the Swordmaster and Spiritmaster are great Jobs to mix and match with others of the their equivalent type. Swordmaster has the invaluable ‘2 Hands Are Better Than 1’ passive ability, which pretty much boosts significantly any Sword, Axe, Staff or Spear that is equipped in your main hand, if your left one is empty. Spiritmaster is not lacking as well, with one of the most important passive skills in the game, ‘Sub-Job Speciality 1’, which makes your sub-job incredibly valuable. In any case, both of these Jobs are great on their own, and they open up a whole lot more of Job combinations for you to try out.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.