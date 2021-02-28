Bravely Default 2 Spoiler-Lite Walkthrough – Prologue Part 2

It’s time to head to the oasis city of Savalon and bring an end to the Prologue in Bravely Default 2. Now that you have two new Jobs under your belt the road ahead will be easier, but you will want to be roughly level 6 and have your Jobs around level 5 before proceeding (unless you are playing on Easy, then you are safe to move on with lower levels). If you still need Part 1 of the Prologue walkthrough you can check out via the link here.

Since Bravely Default 2 is a narrative-heavy game, I will try to keep all spoilers to a minimum. Cutscene details will be scarce, and characters will only be named as required. Additionally, this walkthrough will follow a checklist format to keep things short and concise. I will list monsters encountered along the critical path (to include their weaknesses), and treasure chests (as well as what they contain). Enemies and bosses are natural but necessary spoilers, so I’ll go ahead and tag this article with a mild spoiler warning here, and I will precede every boss with a more obvious spoiler warning.

Bravely Default 2 Prologue Part 2 Walkthrough

The Road Out of Halcyonia/Vale of Sighs

Leave Halcyonia and follow the road leading due east, crossing a bridge, then up the path until you load into the Vale of Sighs The Vale of Sighs has Rocs, Asps, Ahriman, Aqua Elements, and Hecatoncheir. Roc (Beast) are weak to Lightning and Bows. Asps (Demon) are weak to Light and Staves. Ahriman (Demon) are weak to Light and Bows. Aqua Element (Spirit) are weak to Lightning and Staves. Hecatoncheir (Demon) are weak to Water and Axes. There are five chests in the Vale of Sighs. Follow the path until the fork, then take the upper path to the first chest. Defeat the 3x Ahriman for a Kukri (Dagger). Double back to the fork and continue on the lower path for the second chest (3x Mini Ether). At the end of the path near the save point and Dungeon Portal turn left for the third chest (Tent), which is guarded by the Hecatoncheir (it’s not terrible to fight, but does have 2928 Health and punches for triple-digit damage). Continue back down the path to the right, beyond the save point and Dungeon Portal. Take the road down at the split towards the second Hecatoncheir for the fourth chest (4x Throwing Knife). The fifth chest is after the second save point and Dungeon Portal, but you can’t get to it until you clear some cutscenes and a couple boss battles. Follow the story up to the first path, then down again and up the second. After the boss battles this second path will become blocked and you’ll take the third path to continue forward. Follow this route until the fork after the third Dungeon Portal, and hook left to the chest and a battle against another Hecatoncheir. The chest contains 660 pg. Follow the path until you reach a second save point and Dungeon Portal (as noted above for the fifth chest), where a cutscene will kick in. Take the first path up to complete the next objective, then head down and take the second (the third is a dead-end for now). Another cutscene will begin partway into the second path. At the end of it a boss battle will begin.



SPOILER WARNING FOR THE UPCOMING BRAVELY DEFAULT 2 BOSS AND JOB.

Horton (Monk)

Horton (Humanoid): 8892 Health, weak to Earth, Swords, and Bows.

Horton will use a powerful Counter occasionally against Physical Attacks, so you’ll either need to cast Protect on your attackers, or focus on spell-use. You don’t have an Earth spell yet, however, so if you want to take advantage of his Sword and Bow vulnerabilities you’ll need to be ready to mitigate his counters. Wielding a sword on your Vanguard is a solid idea: paired with Protect and Defang they can absorb many of Horton’s blows. Your Vanguard also likely has Shield Bash, which deals Earth damage. Use Aggravate on your Vanguard to draw Horton’s aggro, and Protect and Cura from your White Mage to keep them standing. Do this and you’ll breeze through the battle. Sir Sloan will assist with damage and healing throughout the fight.



After defeating Horton a cutscene will play, and you’ll technically unlock the Monk Job. You won’t be able to use it immediately, however, because a second “scripted” boss battle will begin.

Adam

Adam (Humanoid): 94860 Health, weak to Axes. This is a story-fight, pure and simple. You can attack Adam, but you will do negligible damage and he will smack you down with counters. Just weather the fight until everyone falls and the cutscene kicks in (on that note, you can intentionally get everyone killed by using the Attack Command to trigger Adam’s counter to rush the battle).



Bravely Default 2 Prologue Part 2 Finale

Following the lengthy cutscene you’ll finally reach the opening credits and title splash. You’re still not quite done with the Prologue, but you are nearly there.

Make your way back down the path (using the save point along the way) and down the third path since the second one you took to fight Horton is now blocked. Follow the main path to loot the fifth chest (as detailed above), leave the Vale of Sighs, and to conclude the Prologue after a cutscene.

The Chapter 1 Walkthrough is currently a WIP, but I will link it here once it’s completed.