Bravely Default 2 Walkthrough: Chapter 2 Part 4 – The Treetop Tower

In Part 4 of the Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 walkthrough you will return to the town of Wisward to storm the tower housing the Earth Crystal. What awaits you within the overgrown Treetop Tower?

Since Bravely Default 2 is a narrative-heavy game, I will try to keep all further spoilers to a minimum. Cutscene details will be scarce, and characters will only be named as required. Additionally, this walkthrough will follow a checklist format to keep things short and concise.

I will list monsters encountered along the critical path (to include their weaknesses), and treasure chests (as well as what they contain). Enemies and bosses are natural but necessary spoilers, so I’ll go ahead and tag this article with a mild spoiler warning here, and I will precede every boss with a more obvious spoiler warning.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 Part 4 Walkthrough

The Treetop Tower

Return to Wiswald and rest up at the inn, then save your game. The shop also has new armor for sale.

Approach the tower to start a cutscene. You’ll notice Galahad is not guarding the entrance, meaning you are free to enter. Life is never that simply though, is it?

Thankfully, the Treetop Tower isn’t as labyrinthian as the Wiswald Woods.

You’ll want to be at least level 25 before entering.

There are a few monsters that roam the Treetop Tower, and a handful of chests to pilfer.

The monsters you’ll encounter include Kobold, Hellhounds, Pephredo, Dead Knights, and Baphomet. Kobold (Humanoid) are weak to Lightning, Swords, and Staves. Take half damage from Earth. Hellhounds (Beast) are weak to Fire, Light, Spears, and Bows. Take half damage from Water, and are immune to Darkness. Pephredo (Insect) are weak to Swords, Bows, and Wind. Take half damage from Lightning. Dead Knights (Undead) are weak to Water, Light, Axes, and Staves. Take half damage from Earth, and absorbs Darkness. Baphomet (Demon) are weak to Earth, Daggers, and Spears.



There are 11 chests in the Treetop Tower: 1 on the lower floor, 2 on the second, 3 on the third, 1 on the forth, and 4 on the sixth. Go to the left and into the chamber. Take the stairs up and go down, where you’ll spot the first chest (Teleport Stone). Go up to the second chamber and hook a right. Take these stairs down, then go to the next chamber and take those stairs back up. The second chest is in the bottom-left corner of the room. Five Dead Knights will pop out, and you’ll get an Earthbreaker axe once they are dead. Go down and use the stairs to return to the first floor. Head down to loot the third chest (2520 pg).

Return to the second floor and go down to the next staircase up, leading to the third floor and a Dungeon Portal. Go left and head down the hallway until you can enter the first room above you for the fourth chest (4x Phoenix Downs). Return to the Dungeon Portal and head up the stairs. Take the left path to another set of stairs that lead back down to the third floor. Follow the route on the right to the fifth chest and sixth chests (Typhoon Shield and 3x Ether). Double back and return to the fourth floor. Go to the far right to the first staircase, then head up to another that leads back down to the third floor. Follow the route to yet another staircase that will take you to the fourth floor once more. Go right, then take the path left to the seventh chest (Adamant Helm).

Return to where the path split and head right down another set of stairs. Follow the route to head back up to the forth floor and finally the exit. You’ll be outside in Wisward, and while you could save here, there’s a save point and Dungeon Portal through the door up top. Use the save point, and pop a tent if you need it.

Enter the door and head left. You’ll notice three sets of stairs leading up. Yes, there’s a sixth floor, and yes there are more chests. Go up the second staircase (of the two facing right) to loot the eighth chest (7x Mini Ether). Return to the fifth floor, then go up and around to the third staircase. Once back on the sixth floor go down for the ninth chest (Medium JP Orb). Now head back up and around the corner, and follow the route until you reach the next staircase. Go down and head right, skipping the first staircase you cross. Go down and take the second staircase you see for the tenth chest. Three Baphomet will appear; slay them for a Longinus spear. Go back down and continue along the route to the last staircase. Once on the sixth floor head up and around for the eleventh chest (Courage Ring).

Return to the bottom portion of the sixth floor and head left to head to the seventh floor. There’s a save point here, and I strongly recommend you use it.

Follow the path around on the right that leads up. You’ll see Galahad above, and you know what that means.

SPOILER WARNING FOR THE UPCOMING BRAVELY DEFAULT 2 BOSSES AND JOBS.

Galahad (Shieldmaster)

We have a full guide on how to beat Galahad in Bravely Default 2 here, but to summarize:

Galahad: 30840 Health, and is weak to Light, Daggers, and Staves. Takes half damage from Swords, Spears, Bows, Earth and Wind. Picto-Mona (Demon): 9252 Health, and is weak to Light, Swords, and Staves. Is immune to Daggers, Axes, Spears, Fire, Water Lightning, Darkness. Picto-Beleth: 12048 Health, is weak to Lightning and Light. Immune to all Weapon types, and is immune to Darkness. Picto-Amrita: 15680 Health, and is weak to Light, Staff, Spear. Immune to Fire, Water, Lightning, Earth, Wind, Darkness.

Yes, Galahad is fighting with all three of the Picto monsters, and all of their various immunities are in play. Hit Mona first, and do so with a Sword character (Vanguard Neo Cross Slash is amazing here). Follow-up with Beleth with Thundaga spam from a Black Mage. Finish off Amrita with any Job that can hit hard physically.

Galahad himself is a fortress, but he doesn’t do well against Daggers if you have a Thief handy. If not you can use an Axe-wielding Vanguard/Berserker combo to whittle him down, alongside a potent Black Mage. Hell, just bring a maxed out Black Mage, since they ignore immunities.

Your healer will be healing the whole fight. You want everyone topped off as often as possible to prevent nukes from the Amrita and Galahad finishing off your party.

Galahad will Blind the whole party: bring Eye Drops.

Afterwards a brief cutscene will play and you will unlock the Shieldmaster Job, and then you’ll be free to grab the Earth Crystal. But, there’s always more to this story than there appears, and there’s one last part to Chapter 2 in Bravely Default 2.

Part 5 will feature the final battle for Wiswald, and you can check out the walkthrough via the link here once it’s done.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:March 3rd, 2021