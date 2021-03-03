Bravely Default 2 Walkthrough: Chapter 2 Part 5 – The Secret Studio and Wayward Woods

You’ve climbed the Treetop Tower, and in Part 5 of the Bravely Default Chapter 2 Walkthrough you’ll have to stop the nefarious fiend behind all the suffering . The end of this particular chapter is near, but you’ll have to work for it.

Since Bravely Default 2 is a narrative-heavy game, I will try to keep all further spoilers to a minimum. Cutscene details will be scarce, and characters will only be named as required. Additionally, this walkthrough will follow a checklist format to keep things short and concise.

I will list monsters encountered along the critical path (to include their weaknesses), and treasure chests (as well as what they contain). Enemies and bosses are natural but necessary spoilers, so I’ll go ahead and tag this article with a mild spoiler warning here, and I will precede every boss with a more obvious spoiler warning.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 Part 5 Walkthrough

Return to Wiswald

After slogging your way through the Galahad battle you will unlock Shieldmaster. Enjoy the brief cutscene, cause you are not done with this journey quite yet. Roddy and Lily will leave your party to attend to the wounded Galahad, so make your way up to the Earth Crystal.

Enter the pavilion with the crystal and approach it to start a cutscene. Once it’s over you’ll have a clearer idea who is causing all the problems in Wiswald. Roddy, Lily, and Galahad will all join the party.

You now need to investigate Wiswald for the strange paintings the mysterious little girl has been leaving around. Cure your poison before moving on. Use a Teleport Stone to leave the Treetop Tower and go straight to the exit.

There are three paintings to inspect around Wiswald: The first is immediately to your right when you leave the tower (fish). The second is next to the inn on the left (bird). The third is to the right on the building with the red roof (sandworm).

After all three have been erased head back up towards the Treetop Tower and go to the red-roofed building to its right. There’s one more picture here, so go ahead and interact with it to start a cutscene.

Enter the door and follow the branch down to the secret area. The third Wiswald chest is right at the fork (4x Insect Nectar).

Continue on to the Secret Studio to trigger a cutscene at the mural.

The Secret Studio

The Secret Studio is not the longest dungeon you’ve had to explore, but you shouldn’t take it lightly either. Recommended level of 29 or higher.

The Secret Studio has quite a few deadly monsters within, such as Wizzies, Bullet Ants, Bronzelions, Drys, and Fallen Foliole Wizzies (Humanoid) are weak to Wind, Light, Daggers, and Staves. Immune to Darkness. Bullet Ants (Insect) are weak to Water, Wind, Spears, and Staves. Take half damage from Earth and Darkness. Bronzelion (Demon) are weak to Lightning, Axes, and Spears. Take half damage from Earth and Wind. Drys (Spirit) are weak to Fire, Swords, and Axes. Immune to Earth, and absorbs Water and Light. Fallen Foliole (Plant) are weak to Fire, Earth, Daggers, and Swords.



There are 4 chests in the Secret Studio: Continue forward until you are forced to turn and interact with a yellow painting. Afterwards the wall to the left will “melt” away when you approach it. The first chest is just beyond (2x Dragonfly Wing). Go back to the yellow painting and slam yourself into the wall on the right until it melts away. Move up to the red portrait to trigger a quick cutscene, then head down to the Dungeon Portal and save point. Continue left until you see the second chest, which has three Fallen Foliole and three Drys within. Kill them for a Rod of Ice. Keep going left until you trigger another cutscene (and a rather grim one at that), then keep left until you see splotches of paint on the wall. Run into the red one to make the wall melt, and you’ll see the third chest in the upper right (Shako). There’s also a save spot, and I recommend using it. Before entering the opening ahead go to the far left for chest four (Wailflower).

Step through the bright entryway to visit what is perhaps the world’s most macabre art studio, and to battle the final boss of Chapter 2 in Bravely Default 2.

SPOILER WARNING FOR THE UPCOMING BRAVELY DEFAULT 2 BOSSES AND JOBS.

Folie (Pictomancer)

We have a full guide for the Folie fight in Bravely Default 2 here, but to summarize:

Folie: 27168 Health, and is weak to Water and Spears. Golem (Spirit): 4528 Health, and is weak to Water and Axes. Rock Tortoise (Aquatic): 4594 Health, and is weak to Water, Axes, and Spears.

The two monsters are nowhere as annoying to deal with as the previous Picto-demons, so blast them out of the way immediately just to be rid of them.

Folie counters both White and Black Magic, so you’ll want a Red Mage for healing duties. Having a Vanguard to taunt her helps; having a Shieldmaster to absorb most of her attacks is best. Having a Shieldmaster with Defender of the People means you can bring whoever you damn well want.

Pack your party with powerful physical damage dealers: Folie is a battle of attrition, and you don’t want to risk her counters. Unless you have Defender of the People.

The wall behind her attacks the party, but can’t be attacked itself. Thus why this is a battle of attrition and you don’t want to trigger Folie’s counters, lest you get double-tapped and murdered. Parties with Shieldmasters excluded.

Don’t worry about saving up BP in this battle. Folie’s wall can wipe it all out: just keep up the pressure. Folie also counters when you Default, so that’s another reason.



The Wayward Woods

After you beat Folie you’ll unlock the Pictomancer Job, and you’ll have a whole slew of cutscenes ahead of you, much like the end of Chapter 1. Roddy, Lily, and Galahad will leave your party, and you’ll point your nose in the direction of Rimedhal in pursuit of the next crystal.

Once the cutscene ends you’ll be deposited at the entrance to Wiswald. You need to leave and make your way to the Wayward Woods, which will lead you to Rimedhal and Chapter 3 of Bravely Default 2. Simply head north past the Wiswald Woods and you’ll find your destination on the left (west, if you want to get technical).

Once you enter a cutscene will play, and after you’ll need to navigate the Wayward Woods. Any route covered in mist is either inaccessible, or will take you to a random spot. Follow the marker.

There are a few baddies and chests in here, but it’s not really a deep dungeon.

Monsters to be found in the Wayward Woods include Fresh Fronds, Devil’s Snares, Toxic Worms, and Irminsul. Fresh Fronds (Plant) are weak to Fire, Wind, Daggers, and Swords. Take half damage from Water and Light. and absorbs Earth. Devil’s Snares (Plant) are weak to Lightning, Swords, and Bows. Take half damage from Fire and Light, and absorbs Water and Earth. Toxic Worms (Insect) are weak to Water, Light, Spears, and Bows. Takes half damage from Earth, Wind, and Darkness. Will attack when you walk over the orange piles of leaves. Irminsul (Plant) are weak to Fire, Wind, Daggers, and Swords. Takes half damage from Light, and absorbs Water and Earth. Will attack when you walk over the large green bushes.

There are 6 chests in the Wayward Woods, but only three are along the critical path: Head up the path to the save point, and check out the route to the right for chest one. Three Fresh Fronds will pop out, and you’ll get an Ancient Bow once they’re dead. Head up and to the right through the marked fog-gate, then go down and you’ll see chest two on the right (Self-Portrait). After the second fog-gate head down then left to reach the next marker and the third gate. Go right then straight up till you see a path blocked by orange leaves. Shimmy around it for the third chest (Hinderlance). Come down and head to the right path to reach the marker and the fourth fog-gate. We’ll double-back for the other three later.



Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 Part 5 Walkthrough Finale

A cutscene will play when you enter the forth fog-gate, and you’ll officially enter Chapter 3 once it concludes. Yet another bad-buy will make their debut, and you’ll learn some more about the super evil plot going on in the background. You’ll be deposited outside the Wayward Woods, and your next stop will be the frosty city of Rimedhal.

The walkthrough for Chapter 3 is a work-in-progress, but the link will be posted here once Part 1 is complete.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.