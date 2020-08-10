Modern Warfare – How to Get the ISO SMG

Season 5 is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and the ISO SMG is one of the new weapons added to the game with the new update. A new season brings new maps, modes, and features to the game, but the weapons are always the highlight of a huge content drop. The ISO SMG excels at close range like most submachine guns, but it has an exceptionally fast fire rate that is only beaten by the Fennec. It’s perfect for those who like to run and gun and it dominates interior firefights in multiplayer and Warzone.

How to Unlock the ISO SMG in Modern Warfare

To unlock the ISO SMG, you must reach Tier 15 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. The ISO SMG is free to all Modern Warfare players, so you don’t have to spend any COD Points to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock the weapon. Purchasing the Battle Pass Bundle will reward instant access to the ISO though, as you’ll start at Tier 20 if you choose to spend the extra COD Points. Upon reaching Tier 85 of the Season 5 Battle Pass, you’ll unlock The Conduit blueprint that gives the ISO some attachments that provide a little more stability and range. You’ll need to spend COD Points and buy the Battle Pass to get this blueprint, however.

The AN-94 assault rifle is the other new gun added in Season 5. It is unlocked at Tier 31 of the Battle Pass and, just like the ISO, it is available for free to all Modern Warfare players regardless of whether they purchase the Battle Pass. It’s great at long range and is very stable with the right attachments, making it a fast favorite among the Modern Warfare community. Season 5 also brings a new melee weapon to Modern Warfare: the Dual Kodachis. These dual swords attack very quickly and can be unlocked by completing a simple challenge. Alongside these new weapons, Season 5 has also made significant changes to Verdansk in Warzone and brought new maps to Modern Warfare multiplayer.

