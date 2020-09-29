Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Data Pack 2 Explained – How to Download It and What It’s For

The Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is finally available, but Data Pack 2 is required to play multiplayer on PS4 and Xbox One. Yes, even if you preloaded the Season 6 update on PS4, you still have to download and install an additional file in order to play Modern Warfare multiplayer. This is similar to the other multiplayer packs that have been released for the game. Thankfully, it isn’t that large and shouldn’t take too long to download, but the new patch will definitely take some time to install if you haven’t already preloaded it.

What is Data Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?

Data Pack 2 is an additional download required to access multiplayer after installing the latest patch. It weighs in at around 8 GB on all platforms. To install it, simply start Modern Warfare after downloading the latest update and try to start multiplayer. The game will then prompt you to download Data Pack 2 and any other multiplayer packs you may be missing. If you’ve kept up to date with Modern Warfare, then you should only need the most recent one, but if you haven’t played in a while, there may be more packs you are missing. If you’re a Warzone player, then you won’t have to install Data Pack 2 but you will still need to install the Season 6 update to play online.

If you own Modern Warfare, then the Season 6 update is roughly 20 GB depending on your platform. PS4 owners could preload the update in order to play at release, while Xbox and PC players had to wait until the patch dropped to start downloading it. There are tons of new changes with this update, including a brand new sniper rifle and a new assault rifle, and a subway system has been added to Verdansk which should dramatically change the way Warzone matches play out in the coming weeks.

- This article was updated on:September 29th, 2020