Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Check Server Status

With everyone trying to log into Call of Duty: Warzone to start off the new Season 3, it is inevitable for the server of the game to be overloaded and eventually being down for a couple of instances. For those unfortunate souls that are having trouble getting into the new and exciting season, here is how you can check for yourself if the game is having issues, or it is actually something from your end.

How to check server status in Call of Duty: Warzone

In order to experience the end of the Verdansk event, and how the ‘story’ concludes, you first need to log into the game as you would expect. If the servers are having some hiccups though, this is easier said than done. Thankfully, Activision made it quite easy for everyone out there to check if the server status is online or anything else entirely.

First, you need visit Activision’s Online Services support page. After you successfully open the page, you need to choose the version of your game. In our case it should be Call of Duty: Warzone, from the dropdown box at the right side of the screen. From the get go, after you pick the respective game, you will be able to see the server status right in front of you. If everything is as it should, and the server is online, a message mentioning “Online” should appear together with a green checkmark icon.

In case there are issues of any kind, to any platform the game is available to, a pop-up message will mention what exactly. As of the time of writing this article here, the server seems to be stable enough without any platform having any malfunction at all, so you should be good to go. In case you encounter any server issues though, you now know where to take a look at. Additionally, it is suggested to also follow Call of Duty: Warzone and Activision to any of their social media, in order to have a sneak peek over there as well. There are always announcements for whatever is happening to the game, so you may be able to see from there too, any kind of server misbehaviors.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.