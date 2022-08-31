Can Galarian Zigzagoon Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

With how many Pokemon are out there, each one has a shiny variant. The truly lucky ones or the truly dedicated ones will be the ones seeing them. In any case, with all 800 plus in the roster, is it possible that Galarian Zigzagoon can be shiny in Pokemon GO? If so, how does one get their hands on one?

Can You Catch a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon GO?

It’s possible to get a shiny Galarian Zigzagoon. While your chances of it won’t be as high because the Community Day for it has passed, you can still get it without. It was also once available to get during the Luminous Legends Y event that happened back in 2021.

Your chances of getting this Pokemon back in the events were about 4%. Most of the roster will have a 0.2% chance of spawning as a shiny, which is painfully low. Luckily for this Pokemon, in particular, you have a 1.6% chance of encountering a shiny one because it was featured in the previous raid. Don’t feel discouraged. There’s still hope, but you will have to temper your expectations if you want to get one within a day. You’ll have to grind hard to encounter one.

Within the same topic, you can also encounter its original counterpart as a shiny ‘mon as well. That may make things a bit discouraging because Galarian Zigzagoon can eventually turn into an Obstagoon while the normal variant can only go up to Linoone.

You can also only find the first Pokemon of this lineage, so it should be an easy catch. In any case, you may want to stock up on a lot of Pokeballs not only for this one in particular but for any new additions that may come when the Season of Light drops starting September 1.

If you’re dying to get one because you missed previous events, try using incense and lures to increase spawn rates. They may not increase your chances of seeing one, but they will increase their overall spawn rate of them.

