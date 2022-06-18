Can Wimpod and Golisopod Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

As you go out into the world to enjoy the newest event in Pokemon GO, you’ll see a new Pokemon that has entered the fray during the TCG Event! These events can be made even more exciting if you are a shiny hunter, as there is a chance to get your hands on quite a few new monsters to add to your ever-growing shiny collection, including different ones like Lunatone, Solrock, and the newest event Pikachu.

However, if you’re looking to grab not only a new monster or two but also a new shiny, you may be wondering if Wimpod and Golisopod can be shiny in Pokemon GO? Let’s take a look and see if you’ll be able to get your hands on one of these rare types of Pokemon!

Wimpod and Golisopod – Can They Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Since they have just recently been introduced, these two cannot be found as a Shiny just yet. However, don’t give up hope yet. There’s a good chance that you’ll be able to find them with a shiny version in the future, as Niantic will more than likely introduce their shiny versions in a later event, or at a later time. More often than not, when a Pokemon is first introduced into Pokemon GO, they’ll just have their standard version, with a shiny to follow at a later date, and it appears that this would be the case with Wimpod and Golisopod.

However, there is still plenty of other ‘mons that you’ll be able to get your hands on that are shiny during the event, as well as a chance to get your hands on some hard-to-catch Pokemon, too! Make sure that you’re ready for the next Spotlight Hour, as well as how to reach the best friendship status with your Buddy, as well!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.