Can you Change your Throwing Arm in MLB The Show 23? – Answered

Image: San Diego Studio

MLB The Show 23 has plenty of activities for you to take part in and while you are busy getting called up in the game, you may be wondering if you can change your throwing arm. This is a feature that you will no doubt be using a lot if you are left-handed for example. This article will explain to you if you can change your throwing arm in MLB The Show 23.

Is It Possible to Change Your Throwing Arm in MLB The Show 23?

It is not possible to change your throwing arm in MLB The Show 23 if you are a Catcher. If you are using one of the Catchers in the game then you will always be a right-handed thrower. On the other hand, (no pun intended) other types of players will be able to change their throwing arm correctly. It is a shame that people aren’t allowed to alter their throwing arm if they prefer playing as a Catcher.

It is not known at this moment if you will ever be able to change your Catcher’s throwing arm in the future. This means that you may have to use right-handed throwing arms from now on for Catchers.

Why are Catchers Not Allowed to Change Their Throwing Arms?

There has been no official word on this throwing arm matter as of the time of writing. It is likely that we won’t hear any more about it from the developers unless something drastic was to happen. The main reason why the Catchers aren’t allowed to change their throwing arm could be down to the studio deciding that it wasn’t needed.

This unfortunately stops a lot of players from roleplaying fully. Especially if they themselves are left-handed and want their Catcher to also be. For the time being, you can start getting as much XP as you can while playing the latest MLB game.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023