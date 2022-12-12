Can You Choose Your Character In Dragon Quest Treasures?

For players hoping to choose their personal favorite between Erik and Mia in Dragon Quest Treasures, they may be shocked to discover that the game continues to swap between these two particular siblings. Thankfully, while XP is shared between them, being able to choose who players will be able to adventure with seems like a key part of enjoying this game.

As characters are treated to the origin story of these two characters, there may be a slight bias towards Erik. Being heavily featured in the events of Dragon Quest XI, this fan-favorite seems to be the natural choice for adventure, but those hoping to learn more about Mia may find themselves hoping to explore this world with her. But, can players choose who they want to play with?

How To Swap Characters In Dragon Quest Treasures

Players hoping to jump into this globe-trotting adventure will have the chance to choose between their favorite characters of choice after the prologue has come to a close. After players have completed their main base and have received their very first Treasure Flag, players will be ready to set out on their first big adventure. However, players may be wondering how they can select their character of choice.

As gamers are about to hop onto the train to their first destination, Mia will approach Erik and mention that she wants to go on an adventure this time around. However, this is the first time that players will be able to select their character of choice.

No matter which character players choose, XP will continue to be shared between these two siblings. There are no advantages of one over the other, as they are both talented treasure hunters with combat skills to boot. The choice will be up to personal preference and give players the perfect chance to jump into an adventure with their favorite brother/sister duo.

Dragon Quest Treasures is available now on Nintendo Switch.