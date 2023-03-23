Can you play Counter-Strike 2 on Mac? Explained

Image: Valve

With the recent announcement of Counter-Strike 2 by Valve, fans of the series are wondering about all the available systems and platforms they can play the new game. The game is currently in limited access, and although not everyone will be able to join, Mac users are trying to get involved in the action. So can you play Counter Strike 2 on Mac? We have everything you need to know.

Is Counter-Strike 2 Playable on Mac?

The official Counter-Strike 2 faq page on Steam confirms that the limited test is only available currently on Windows. This doesn’t necessarily mean Valve won’t add Mac as an option as the trial goes on, but nothing has been confirmed on their future plans regarding this situation. We can look at what they have done in the past to predict what Valve might have in store.

Considering Counter-Strike 2 is a direct update to CS:GO—a game playable on Mac systems—it will likely be available on Mac when the official version is released this Summer of 2023. Fans can also rest assured that Valve is no stranger to Mac systems as they currently have one of their popular games on the system—Dota 2.

By the looks of it, Mac players will have to wait for further information or the official release of Counter-Strike 2. To make the wait go by quicker, take the time to continue playing CS:GO on Mac systems, or even go through all the Counter-Strike games in order from the first entry to the last.

Suppose you are one of the many players to have Windows as an option to play video games on PC and are interested in trying to join the limited test. In that case, you do so by reading our guide on how to join or going to the official Valve website, where they have the option to sign up.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023