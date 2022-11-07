Can You Play Sonic Frontiers on Game Pass?

Sonic Frontiers has been the talk of the town since its initial announcement in 2021, and fans have patiently awaited its release. The open-world approach to the arcade classic presented an entirely new spin on the franchise, raising the curiosity of even those who were never keen on the hedgehog in earlier years. Because of this, more players are waiting to get their mitts on the title, even to test the waters, making Game Pass a valuable service for Xbox users. However, despite the number of new titles being added upon release, there’s never a guarantee that the next big thing will make a splash. So read on to find out if Sonic Frontiers will be available for subscribers.

Is Sonic Frontiers on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Sonic Frontiers is not currently on Game Pass, and there are no plans or hints about the game being released on the service any time soon. Although it is a highly anticipated title that many long-time Sonic fans are keen to get hold of as quickly as possible, it is yet to join the library of titles currently available on game pass. So those wanting to play the game from the day it’s released will have to buy a copy and choose between the standard edition or the Digital Deluxe.

However, that’s not to say that Sonic Frontiers will ever make its way to the subscription service. With over 100 titles currently available and more being added each week, there is a solid potential that Sonic Frontiers will be in the line-up in the coming years, but it’s hard to pinpoint precisely when, especially since the release is so fresh. So, if you are waiting for the release of Frontiers on Game Pass, then keep checking in each month, and hopefully, you’ll be back collecting rings in no time.

Sonic Frontiers is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022