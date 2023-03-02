Culinary Cunning Quest Guide for Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes the best recipes require a bit of travel to fully understand. In Octopath Traveler 2, it even involves some dangerous terrain to be crossed. During your travels, you’ll go across many diverse regions, but some are particularly enamored with the outside world’s cuisines, particularly one villager in Toto’haha. This villager gives the Culinary Cunning quest in Octopath Traveler 2, sending you on a mission to find a savory recipe to create food beyond a simple source of sustenance.

How to Complete the Culinary Cunning Quest in Octopath Traveler 2

Once you’ve received the Culinary Cunning quest, given by the Cooking Enthusiast in the western portion of Beasting Village, go northwest to Tropu’hopu. You can fast travel to Beasting Bay: Anchorage if you came here from Canalbrine and go west. Be warned, this area will be tougher than previous areas, so keep your levels high and your equipment updated.

Once you’re in Tropu’hopu, go north to the Floating Theater area, where there’s a merchant next to a food stall just ahead to the right. Use information-gathering Path Actions to gain the Spicy Chicken Recipe, by means such as:

Inquire

Scrutinize

Bribe

Coerce

Once you’ve obtained the recipe, go back to Beasting Village and speak with the Cooking Enthusiast. They will be delighted to discover the secrets to the perfect Spicy Chicken (honestly, same) and give you 3000 Leaves and a Gluttonous Glaive spear weapon.

The Culinary Cunning quest is a great demonstration of your information-gathering abilities in Octopath Traveler 2. It shows your party’s willingness to travel to trade hubs within Toto’haha to discern otherwise small details.

You’re essentially going through some pretty dangerous early-game areas to broaden the culinary options for a Beasting Village local, and beyond the tangible rewards, it’s a great cause. In a village bereft of creative food choices, variety is the spice of life.

