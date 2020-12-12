At the end of The Heist quest in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll have to make the difficult decision of where to send Jackie’s body. V’s longtime friend and partner meets his unfortunate demise after the job goes wrong, and now you have to make an incredibly important decision on the spot before reporting back to Dex. This is one of the first huge choices you have to make in Cyberpunk 2077, and there are consequences based on the decision you make. Here’s where you should send Jackie’s body in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to Send Jackie’s Body

When Jackie dies, you’re given three possible places to send his remains:

Nowhere. Wait for me here.

Take him home, to his family.

Take him to Vik Vektor’s clinic.

Whatever you do, don’t choose “Nowhere.” While you may have good intentions telling Delamain to wait for you to return, you don’t get a chance to come back to the car after meeting Dex inside. Also, if you do choose “Nowhere,” Delamain ends up taking Jackie’s remains to his family anyway, essentially making this choice a fake option. This leaves you with two options: sending Jackie’s remains to his family or sending his remains to Vik Vektor’s clinic.

Sending Jackie’s remains to his family unlocks a side job later in the game that cannot be accessed if you choose another option. Choosing to send Jackie’s body to Vik Vektor’s clinic will give you extra dialogue options and cutscenes in a main story mission later in the game. Sending Jackie’s remains to his family seems to be the best choice here, but neither decision is technically wrong. Regardless of your choice, you’ll receive Jackie’s motorcycle from Mama Welles in a side job soon after this mission.

