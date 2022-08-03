Dead by Daylight has its newest DLC wave coming in, Chapter 25: Project W which features additional Resident Evil characters coming to the massive asymmetrical horror game’s roster. Its additions include 3 playable characters, some great new perks and powers, and additional ways to terrorize survivors as Resident Evil’s most iconic antagonist. There have been significant leaks covering this latest update, with lots of juicy info indicating cool ways to enjoy the game as either a DBD or Resident Evil fan. Read on for our coverage of Dead by Daylight Chapter 25: Project W!

Dead by Daylight Chapter 25: Project W Release Date, Killer, Leaks, and More

🍽 Our plate's looking pretty full for Year 7. Here's what's on the menu. pic.twitter.com/0E9hoe17KW — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 14, 2022

According to the Dead by Daylight Year 7 Roadmap, we can expect Dead by Daylight Chapter 25 to release in September 2022. This includes the fantastic survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers, who promise efficient stealth and evasion maneuvers as well as strong self-heal and debuff relief in response to particularly dangerous killers. Speaking of killers, the game introduces a long-standing nemesis in the Resident Evil franchise, arguably more iconic than the tyrant bearing the same name.

Dead by Daylight: New Killer, and Leaks

Albert Wesker, Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers – biography, perks and wesker power. Albert Wesker's in-game name is "The Mastermind". Survivors perks are not finalized as of yet, therefore I can't share.#DeadbyDaylight #dbdleaks #leaksdbd #dbd pic.twitter.com/vHBoXsUtn3 — DBDLeaks (@LeaksDbd) July 30, 2022

Albert Wesker is the new killer, with some deadly perks and powers based around his Uroboros virus which he took on in Resident Evil 5. This makes for him to be a fierce and deadly killer, with adaptable speed and agility while slowing down survivors with infections from his strikes. In addition to this, Ada and Rebecca have their perks which can act as a foil to Wesker, or at least give them a fighting chance for survival, and the perks are listed below as obtained from detailed leaks.

Albert Wesker Perks:

Superior Anatomy: If a survivor performs a fast vault within 8 meters of you , this perk activates, giving you an increased vault speed rate of 30/35/40% for 3 seconds, with a 30-second cooldown.

If a survivor performs a fast vault , this perk activates, giving you an Awakenened Awareness: When carrying a survivor, you can see other survivors’ auras within 16/18/20 meters of your position. If you stop carrying the survivor, this perk is deactivated after 2 seconds .

When carrying a survivor, you can see other survivors’ auras of your position. . Terminus: When exit gates are powered, this perk activates, and any survivors who are injured, downed, or hooked are inflicted with broken, making them unable to heal until 20/25/30 seconds after the gates are open.

Albert Wesker Powers:

Virulent Bound: Press and hold the power button to charge a bounding attack, moving slower while charging. Release when fully charged to bound toward a survivor, and if you hit them, they either become infected, or their infection is worsened. If this attack also causes the player to crash into another surface when hit, they will also take damage, and if not, the survivor is thrown. If this is used and the survivor had dropped a pallet or obstacle, Wesker’s bound should vault over it.

Press and hold the power button to charge a bounding attack, moving slower while charging. Release when fully charged to bound toward a survivor, and if you hit them, they either become infected, or their infection is worsened. If this attack also causes the player to crash into another surface when hit, they will also take damage, and if not, the survivor is thrown. If this is used and the survivor had dropped a pallet or obstacle, Wesker’s bound should vault over it. Uroboros Infection: Survivors struck with Virulent Bound will receive the Hindered status effect, slowing their movement, and the infection builds over time. If the infection is full, and Wesker uses Virulent Bound, they’ll automatically carry the affected survivor.

Ada Wong Perks:

Reactive Healing

Wiretap

Low Profile

Ada Wong’s perks seem geared to healing herself as an act of self-preservation when nearby allies are hurt, while also being able to keep tabs on the killer and remain one step ahead.

Rebecca Chamber Perks:

Better Than New

Reassurance

Hyperfocus

Rebecca Chambers’ perks are oriented toward keeping the survivors healthy and agile, while also being able to perform skill checks with greater efficiency.

All three of these characters have perks and powers very accurate to their personalities and skill sets in Resident Evil. It’s very exciting, the prospect of playing as them, so we look forward to what’s ahead in Dead by Daylight Chapter 25: Project W!

This concludes our coverage of Dead by Daylight Chapter 25: Project W! For more stories like this, check out our guides, and equip yourself for survival in the trials!

Dead by Daylight is available on all current and major platforms, with crossplay available.