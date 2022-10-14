Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight Event: How to Collect Void Energy

The Haunted by Daylight Event has officially started in Dead by Daylight. You may wonder how to collect Void Energy during a trial to unlock all of the sweet cosmetic items for your favorite Survivors and Killers. Here are the instructions straight from the Entity.

How to Collect Void Energy in Dead by Daylight

Survivors and Killers can collect Void Energy during a trial by completing objectives and stealing them from each other.

Survivors

Survivors collect Void Energy by repairing Halloween Generators. These generators look different from regular ones as they are decorated with a Halloween aesthetic.

Pumpkins make their spooky return this Halloween. Interact with them in a trail to stomp them, which will award you with a possible status effect and Void Energy.

Killers

Killers collect Void Energy by hooking Survivors on Halloween Hooks. These hooks look different from regular ones as they are decorated with a Halloween aesthetic. Note: the basement hooks will provide Void Energy, so utilize them when you can’t find a Halloween Hook nearby.

The Killers can also interact with Pumpkins for a chance to earn a status effect and additional Void Energy.

Stealing Void Energy

The Haunted by Daylight event brings even more shenanigans to the game by allowing Survivors and the Killer to steal Void Energy from each other by taking specific actions against each other.

A Survivor can steal three Void Energy from the Killer by stunning them using any method.

The Killer can steal three Void Energy from a Survivor by downing them.

You can expect there to be a lot of dreadful attempts by both sides to earn more Void Energy.

How to Deposit Void Energy

Survivors and Killers must deposit the Void Energy collected into Unstable Rifts during a trial.

Three unstable rifts will spawn throughout the map as soon as the trial begins. Unstable rifts will disappear and respawn in a different location if enough time passes. They will also disappear and respawn once Void Energy has been deposited into them.

How Much Void Energy Do I Need?

If a Survivor deposits 30 Void Energy during a trial and completes the match, they will earn a glow-in-the-dark Bone Shirt for use by six specific Survivors. You can earn enough Void Energy to collect all six t-shirts during the event.

You can obtain cosmetics for the following Survivors:

David King

Claudette Morel

Felix Richter

Feng Min

Jane Romero

Yun-Jin Lee

If the Killer deposits 30 Void Energy during a trial and completes the match, they will earn a special weapon that six specific Killers can use that different pieces of candy have inspired. You can earn enough Void Energy to collect all six weapons during the event.

You can obtain cosmetics for the following Killers:

The Hillbilly

The Twins

The Plague

The Trapper

The Doctor

The Nurse

Which killer or survivor will you pick for this spooky event?

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.