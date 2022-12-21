Delibird Tera Raid Event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Start Time, Weaknesses, Tera Type, Everything We Know

Tera Raid events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are a fantastic way for trainers to gain access to some high-level and occasionally rare Pokemon species without spending hours trekking in the overworld in a desperate attempt to find them. So far, we’ve seen Eevee, Charizard, Salamence, and Tyranitar, and what’s better to bring in the colder season than the festive bird himself, Delibird. One of the charms of these in-game Tera Raids is how exclusive they feel alongside the mountain of rewards they give you for taking part. So, if you’re looking for a holiday-appropriate Delibird, read on to find out how you can participate in this event.

Everything You Need to Know About the Delibird Event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Delibird Tera Raid event will run from December 23 to December 25 and propose a massive scale of challenges, from a simple one-star raid to a more challenging five-star. Each Tera Raid you take on will reward valiant trainers with a selection of rewards, like EXP Candy, but five-star raids will reward you with a selection of Tera Shards, which is the main appeal of the event. Each Delibird you encounter will have a different Tera Type, but since the base type of the Pokemon is Ice and Flying, it’s best to bring a Pokemon like Skeledirge along to ensure you’ve got the fire advantage over any potential ice moves.

There are numerous Pokemon to take to Tera Raids, such as Koraidon, Miraidon, Azumarill, or Perrserker, so if you’re going up against a stronger Raid Boss than one or two stars, you’ll want to make sure you are bringing your strongest Pokemon to guarantee a catch. There are no limits to how many Delibird you can catch during this event, unlike the Charizard event, and there is a possibility that the Delibird you encounter during this raid is shiny. So, if you’re looking for an easy way to farm items and try your hand at shiny hunting, this limited event may be the key to success.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2022