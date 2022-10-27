Destiny 2: The 11 Best Sniper Rifles for PVE and PVP, Ranked

Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 have been a staple weapon choice for most Guardians ever since the game went live. Whether its PvE or PvP, Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 are lethal, even against most bosses in end-game PvE activities.

It might sound absurd but many Guardians actually prefer using Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 during certain boss DPS phases. Having said that, here are 11 Sniper Rifles that deserve recognition for the absolute beast that they are!

Ranking the Best Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2

11. Mechabre

How to get: Festival of the Lost reward

The Mechabre is the newest Sniper Rifle in the game. This weapon was introduced with the Festival of the Lost. To get this, all you need to do is complete the introductory mission for the event. That should technically get you a god-roll version of the weapon. Alternatively, you can also farm it by completing Haunted Sectors, a special activity that’s available just during the Festival of the Lost. It will probably leave the pool once the event is over, so make sure you get it before time runs out.

10. Silicon Neuroma

How to get: Nightfall rewards

This isn’t the best Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2, but it definitely is better than the others you will usually come across in the game. Moreover, the Silicon Neuroma drops with both Triple Tap and Firing Line, making it quite a good weapon in PvE activities. In the presence of Linear Fusion Rifles with the same roll, no one will go for a Sniper Rifle, but if you don’t have a Linear Fusion Rifle, this one is a nice option.

9. Cloudstrike

How to get: Empire Hunts

This is probably the rarest Sniper Rifle in the game. To get your hands on the Cloudstrike, you will have to complete the Empire Hunt missions on Europa after you’ve completed the Beyond Light campaign. Although you can select the difficulty for this activity, higher levels of difficulty don’t increase the drop rate of this weapon. It’s an Exotic weapon and the intrinsic perk on it causes lightning strikes around the target hit with a precision shot. Don’t get us wrong, this weapon is devastatingly powerful. However, the drop rates are bad, and thus the low rank on this list.

8. Fugue-55

How to get: Random world drops

This weapon is probably the easiest to get out of all the weapons mentioned on this list. You’ll receive this weapon by completing random world encounters. Moreover, the Fugue-55 drops from certain activity completion chests as well. It’s not that great a weapon to be honest, but it gets the job done. It also drops with the Auto Loading Holster and the Vorpal Weapon rolls, making it an interesting weapon to begin with. We wouldn’t carry it in a boss fight where DPS is important, but we would definitely use it to clear out any orange bar enemies, which are rather annoying and need to be taken out from a distance. Shriekers are a fine example of such annoying enemies in Destiny 2.

7. Defiance of Yasmin

How to get: King’s Fall raid

The Defiance of Yasmin is a decent Sniper Rifle. It won’t be as strong as the Thoughtless, but it’s definitely a killer. It’s a kinetic Sniper Rifle, but if you have the Osmosis roll on it, all you need to do is throw a grenade and it will match your subclass energy. After that, whenever you pick up an elemental well that matches your subclass type and if you have Font of Might equipped, this weapon will be dealing a maddening amout of damage. It might not hit as hard as Praedyth’s Revenge either, but it does get the job done. Moreover, you can craft this weapon, so that’s another bonus!

6. The Supremacy

How to get: Last Wish raid

While this Sniper Rifle doesn’t excel alot in PvE, it’s an absolute beast in PvP. Thanks to the Snapshot Sights and the Kill Clip rolls on this weapon, you will definitely give your opponents in the Crucible a very hard time whenever you step into the arena with this weapon equipped. To get this weapon, you will have to complete the Last Wish raid. It drops from each and every encounter in the game, including the secret chests, so you shouldn’t have a lot of trouble getting this weapon.

5. Praedyth’s Revenge

How to get: Vault of Glass raid

This is one of the few Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 that can outdo a Triple Tap Sniper Rifle in the game. Thanks to the Rewind Rounds perk on this weapon, the weapon automatically fills bullets from reserves based on the number of hits with this weapon. For example, if you manage to hit 12 targets with this weapon, whenever your magazine is empty, you will receive around 5- 6 rounds. You will eventually have to reload, yes, but you don’t have to do so frequently.

4. Thoughtless

How to get: PsiOps Battlegrounds/ Risen Umbral Engrams

It’s safe to say that the Thoughtless is the poor man’s Izanagi’s Burden in Destiny 2. This weapon is the very first Stasis sniper to be introduced in the game, and it manages to hold its own ground pretty well too. Being a Stasis weapon, it sits in your kinetic slot, letting you go for a primary ammo based weapon for your energy slot. Overall, this weapon is quite easy to use in the game, and grants high damage numbers whenever it’s used. If you have a Gjallarhorn, you can whip out the Thoughtless and use them in tandem for some really amazing DPS.

3. Whisper of the Worm

How to get: Exotic Kiosk at the Tower

There was a time when this weapon was one of the most sought after weapons in Destiny 2. However, the weapon has slowly been lost to time. I mean no one wants to deal with the Worm Gods anyway. Despite dealing Solar damage, this weapon is probably one of the few Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 that sits in the Power weapon slot in the loadout section. Whenever you land three consecutive precision shots, the magazine refills. Not only that, thanks to the Mulligan perk, if you miss a shot, there’s a chance that the round will be returned to your magazine, making it a very forgiving yet a very powerful weapon.

2. Izanagi’s Burden

How to get: Exotic Kiosk at the Tower

When it comes to a boss DPS phase in Destiny 2, the Izanagi’s Burden is slowly turning out to be a very popular choice. Coupled with a rocket launcher which comes with an Auto Loading Holster perk, this weapon can be used to melt bosses. Alternatively, you can press and hold the reload button to combine all rounds in the magazine into one single round, that can one-shot most champions as well. Although that does make the weapon quite ammo hungry, but if you mix it up with ammo finder mods, or even with special finisher mods, you will be able to keep that reserve ammo count up for a long time.

1. Succession

How to get: Deep Stone Crypt

This weapon is by far the best Sniper Rifle in the game. Dropping from the Deep Stone Crypt, this weapon comes with two really interesting perks: Recombination and Reconstruction. Although it’s really hard to get both these rolls on a single weapon, if you do manage to get it, there is hardly a weapon that can match the damage output of this weapon. It’s easier to land hits with this weapon in Destiny 2 as well. With Reconstruction, the weapon automatically reloads itself over time, up to double the capacity of its magazine. Recombination, on the other hand, gives this weapon additional damage for a short time after an elemental final blow.

That concludes our list of the best Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2. Since the Festival of Lost is still active, here’s how you can get your hands on Spectral Pages, and then add them to the Book of the Forgotten as well.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022