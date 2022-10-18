Destiny 2: How to Add Manifested Pages into the Book of the Forgotten

An activity to complete during Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is to place Manifest Pages in the Book of the Forgotten. Doing so will reward you with Candy and interesting lore. First, you need to know how to get Manifest Pages. Here is how to get Manifest Pages and how to turn them in at the Book of the Forgotten in Destiny 2.

How to Gest Manifest Pages in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Manifest Pages are acquired by transforming Spectral Pages. To transform Spectral Pages, all you need to do is defeat Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors with Spectral Pages in hand. To acquire Spectral Pages, complete any activity while wearing a mask.

So, to reiterate, get Spectral Pages by completing activities while wearing a mask and then kill Headless Ones to transform the Spectra Pages into Manifest Pages. Once you have enough Manifest Pages, you can turn them in at the Book of the Forgotten.

While you can work to complete the Tales of the Forgotten – Vol. 1 from Festival of the Lost 2021, Vol. 2 is the book for this year. There are 27 Shrouded Pages in total. The first three require two Manifest Pages, the next seven require five Manifest Pages, and the last 17 require nine Manifest Pages.

The Book of the Forgotten is placed in between Eva Levante and the Haunted Sector start monument. Once you have enough Manifested Pages, simply Interact with the podium and you’ll see the Book of the Forgotten.

And just like that, you are earning Manifest Pages and adding them to the Book of the Forgotten. If you need help with Haunted Sectors, are interested in Festival of the Lost god rolls, or want to unlock all of the masks, visit our Destiny 2 page for all of that and more.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.