Destiny 2 – How to Get Breachlight Sidearm

The Recluse submachine gun has been one of the most dominant weapons in Destiny 2 for quite some time, but now there’s a new weapon that guardians everywhere are clamoring for: the Breachlight legendary sidearm. Unlike the Recluse, there isn’t a pinnacle quest to work on for this one. It’s just a good old fashioned Destiny grind.

How to Get Breachlight in Destiny 2

Breachlight is a new sidearm introduced in Season of Dawn, so you’re going to have to spend some time with the new Sundial seasonal activity to get your hands on one. Head to the Tangled Shore Obelisk. Make sure the Tangled Shore Obelisk is linked to the Sundial, and then go complete a Sundial run. If the Tangled Shore Obelisk is linked, you’ll be able to choose between the Steelfeather Repeater auto rifle or the Breachlight sidearm at the end of the activity.

Getting Breachlight is a very simple process, but just to recap, here’s everything you need to do to get it:

Link the Tangled Shore Obelisk to the Sundial Complete a Sundial run Choose Breachlight as your reward at the end

Once you’ve leveled up the Tangled Shore Obelisk to Resonance Rank 5, a Timelost Weapon Bounty will become available that will let you get Breachlight without having to do an entire Sundial run, which can come in handy if you’re hunting for that perfect roll.

As we stated earlier, Breachlight is becoming an incredibly popular kinetic weapon choice. Sidearms recently got a buff to target acquisition across the board, making them much more viable in combat. On top of that, Breachlight’s Aggressive Burst perk lets it fire a two-shot burst, which increases its damage output. This sidearm absolutely shreds enemies in PvE activities, and it’s a decent weapon to run in the Crucible as well. Considering how easy the weapon is to get, there’s very little reason not to start using Breachlight, especially with the recent nerfs to the Recluse.