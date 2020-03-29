Just two weeks into Destiny 2‘s Season of the Worthy, the Moon Seraph Bunker has opened up, replacing the EDZ Bunker to become the focal point of the season’s progress-driven activities before the bunker on Io replaces it on April 7th. Just like its EDZ counterpart in the Rasputin network, the Moon bunker requires you level it up by feeding it Legendary Shards, Helium Filaments, and Warmind Bits. In fact, it takes exactly 3,100 Warmind Bits to upgrade this underground lunar lair. If you don’t have all of that at the moment, you’ll want to level the bunker up as efficiently as possible to maximize your bunker rewards. Just note that bunker upgrades and perks are only available to Season Pass holders.

Level Up with Strategy

1. Cost Reduction: Tiers 1 – 3

These should be your priority, since they will maximize the benefit for all the other upgrades.

Tier 1: On the M oon , Seraph Bunker upgrades cost less to acquire.

On the , Seraph Bunker upgrades cost less to acquire. Tier 2: On any destination, Rasputin’s Sidearm weapon frame pursuits cost less to acquire.

On any destination, Rasputin’s weapon frame pursuits cost less to acquire. Tier 3: Moon Bunker upgrades cost less to acquire.

2. Warmind Bit Generation: Tiers 1 – 3

Since Warmind Bits are crucial for upgrading, these should be your second priority to tackle.

Tier 1: On all destinations, completing Legendary Lost Sectors has an extra chance of awarding Warmind Bits.

On all destinations, completing has an extra chance of awarding Warmind Bits. Tier 2: Completing Rasputin Daily bounties awards extra Warmind Bits.

Completing awards extra Warmind Bits. Tier 3: Completing Nightmare Hunts, Menagerie encounters, Black Armory forges, and Lost Sectors gives a chance to award bonus Warmind Bits.

3. Moon Encrypted Warmind Bits: Tiers 1 – 3

After reducing the cost of the upgrades and increasing your Warmind Bits earned in activities, you should focus on Encrypted Warmind Bits next.

Tier 1: Encrypted Warmind Bits awarded for completing Strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, and Nightmare Hunts.

Encrypted Warmind Bits awarded for completing Tier 2: Moon Rasputin chests have a chance to return the used Encrypted Warmind Bits.

Rasputin chests have a chance to return the used Encrypted Warmind Bits. Tier 3: Use Rasputin’s point defense systems in the Moon bunker at reduced cost.

Upgrade by Preference

At this point, you may purchase any of the other upgrades, starting from the upgrade you feel will most benefit you and working your way down. Here are the rest of the upgrades:

Planetary Material Auto Collection Tier 1: Rasputin’s resource frames collect planetary materials while you’re busy. Visit the bunker to pick up packages of planetary materials. Tier 2: Rasputin’s storage locker for planetary materials has increased in size: maximum capacity increased. Tier 3: Rasputin’s resource frames are much more efficient collectors: collection rate increased.

Rasputin Heavy Frame Spawner Tier 1: Rasputin heavy frame spawner now available in the Seraph bunker on the Moon . Tier 2: You can now summon heavy frames during Seraph Tower Public Events on the Moon . Tier 3: You can now summon heavy frames when clearing Legendary Lost Sectors on the Moon .

Valkyrie Spawner Tier 1: You can now summon Valkyries when clearing the Seraph bunker on the Moon . Tier 2: You can now summon Valkyries during Rasputin’s public event on the Moon . Tier 3: You can now summon Valkyries in Legendary Lost Sectors on the Moon .

Rasputin Reward Generation Tier 1: Moon bunker rank-up packages have a chance to award additional Seasonal gear. Tier 2: On any destination, opening Rasputin chests in Legendary Lost Sectors has a bonus chance of awarding Seasonal gear. Tier 3: Completing Rasputin’s Sidearm weapon frame pursuits has a bonus chance of awarding additional Seasonal gear.



Moon Seraph Bunker Rank Bonuses

As you level up the Moon Seraph Bunker’s rank, you will acquire each of these bonuses:

Rank 1 – Powerful: When the Moon is the active Seraph destination, the Moon’s Legendary Lost Sector chests award powerful gear (once per weekly reset).

When the Moon is the active Seraph destination, the Moon’s Legendary Lost Sector chests award powerful gear (once per weekly reset). Rank 2 – Powerful: Moon planetary material auto-collection rate is increased.

Moon planetary material auto-collection rate is increased. Rank 3 – Powerful: Sidearm weapon frame bounties can be purchased from Rasputin.

Sidearm weapon frame bounties can be purchased from Rasputin. Rank 4 – Powerful: When the Moon is the active Seraph destination, the Moon’s Seraph Tower chests award powerful gear (once per weekly reset).

When the Moon is the active Seraph destination, the Moon’s Seraph Tower chests award powerful gear (once per weekly reset). Rank 5 – Powerful: Summoned heavy frames on the Moon have a faster rate of fire.

Summoned heavy frames on the Moon have a faster rate of fire. Rank 6 – Powerful: Valkyries summoned on the Moon are now Super Valkyries.

Valkyries summoned on the Moon are now Super Valkyries. Rank 7 – Pinnacle: Heavy frame cooldown is reduced on the Moon, the Seasonal Armor Mod is unlocked, and weapon frame inventory capacity is increased by 1.

That’s it for the Moon’s bunker upgrades. Feel free to check back here for the latest tips and updates in Destiny 2’s Season of the Worthy.

- This article was updated on:March 28th, 2020