Destiny 2 The Hero’s Burden God Roll and How to Get It

The Hero’s Burden is a fantastic new 900 RPM Void Energy Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 that rivals the new Autumn Wind Pulse Rifle and even the Funnelweb Void SMG. It has one-of-a-kind PvE potential and deletes opponents in PvP.

The Hero’s Burden has an Adaptive Frame which makes it a well-rounded weapon and it has Skulking Wolf or Suros Synergy as Origin Trait options. Skulking Wolf grants enhanced radar and removal from enemy radar after getting Guardian kills at low health. Suros Synergy grants +40 Handling and 20% Flinch Resistance after reloading.

Here are the basic stats for The Hero’s Burden in Destiny 2:

Impact: 20

20 Range: 44

44 Stability: 40

40 Handling: 59

59 Reload Speed: 53

How to Get The Hero’s Burden in Destiny 2

The only way to get The Hero’s Burden in Destiny 2 is by completing Iron Banner matches and focusing Iron Banner Engrams at Lord Saladin in the Tower.

You’ll get more Iron Banner Engrams as you complete the Daily Iron Banner Challenges, so do those and keep rolling The Hero’s Burden until you get the perfect PvP or PvE God Roll.

The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Destabilizing Rounds

The PvE The Hero’s Burden God Roll is really special because it has some excellent ad-clearing perks that haven’t been seen on a Void SMG before. We’ll improve the Recoil, Stability, and Range as much as we can and then equip perks that make us Void explosion machines.

The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll – Best Barrel

The Chambered Compensator is the best barrel for The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll because it already has such high Handling. With this barrel, you’ll sacrifice 5 points of Handling and get +10 Stability and full Recoil Reduction.

This is really good because Stability and Recoil are things that will keep us from getting the most amount of kills in PvE play. With a steady gun, you’re ready to demolish your enemies.

The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll – Best Magazine

Accurized Rounds is an excellent pick for any weapon in PvP and PvE, but we are picking it for our The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll because it simply adds +10 Range. Can’t get any better than that.

The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll – Best Perk 1

Feeding Frenzy is an outstanding perk for The Hero’s Burden because each rapid kill with The Hero’s Burden increases the Reload Speed for 3.5 seconds. This can stack up to five times and can give you +100 to Reload Speed at the highest stack.

The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll – Best Perk 2

Where The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll really shines is Destabilizing Rounds. This is a new Void perk that causes Void explosions and nearby enemies to become Volatile. This is extremely powerful and useful for ad-clear.

Especially when paired with the best Season 20 Artifact perks, you can get Volatile Rounds and create rapid Void explosions with The Hero’s Burden which makes it one of the best ad-clearing weapons in the game right now.

The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Extended Barrel

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Kill Clip

The goal of The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll is to add as much Range as possible within reason and get perks that improve the Reload Speed and weapon damage simultaneously.

The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll – Best Barrel

Extended Barrel is the best PvP pick as it gets rid of unpredictable Recoil and adds 1+10 Range. It takes -10 from Handling, but that isn’t as important in PvP.

The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll – Best Magazine

Accurized Rounds is the no-brainer as it adds +10 Range with no drawbacks.

The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll – Best Perk 1

The perk combo for the PvP The Hero’s Burden God Roll is deadly. First, get Feeding Frenzy which adds increased Reload Speed after kills. This perk is good on its own because you’ll be emptying The Hero’s Burden clip very often because of its high RPM.

The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll – Best Perk 2

And to finish it off, Kill Clip will grant you a 25% increase to The Hero’s Burden damage after getting a kill and then reloading. This will last for 5 seconds and is exactly what you need to reload fast and secure extra kills. With Feeding Frenzy and Kill Clip, you’ll be unstoppable.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023