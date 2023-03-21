How to Complete the Daily Iron Banner Challenges in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Iron Banner is a weekly game mode that rotates in and out of Destiny 2. If you want to rank up quickly and get the best rewards, you’ll need to complete the daily Iron Banner challenges in Destiny 2. Here’s how to do that.

Destiny 2: How to Find Iron Banner Daily Challenges

Lord Saladin, the Iron Banner vendor, is found in the center of the Tower and is your go-to for all things Iron Banner, except the challenges. Also, unlike other activity vendors like Lord Shaxx and Commander Zavala, Lord Saladin doesn’t give out bounties.

To find the Iron Banner challenges, you need to go to Destinations and open the Crucible tab. Here, you’ll see the Iron Banner activity on the right side. You can launch into the activity from here and, when you’re hovering over the Iron Banner symbol, see the available Iron Banner Challenge.

An Iron Banner challenge comes every day, so be sure to look for the Iron Banner challenge and complete it as fast as possible. The Iron Banner challenges usually consist of completing matches, using a specific subclass, or even getting a specific type of kill. It’s usually random, but never too hard. But why are Iron Banner challenges important?

How to Rank Up Fast in Iron Banner in Destiny 2

Besides getting Pinnacle Gear which is the only way to get to the Hard Cap, completing the Iron Banner challenges grants you a rank-up multiplier. You can get up to four rank-up multipliers on each Destiny 2 character, which means you can get up to 12 Iron Banner challenge rank-up multipliers.

Even if you don’t have the Iron Banner armor or Emblem equipped for more rank-up multiplier points, the rank-up multiplier gained from completing the daily Iron Banner challenges is the fastest way to rank up in Iron Banner. With the challenges completed, your grind for the best Iron Banner gear will be much less annoying.

