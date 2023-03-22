Destiny 2 Autumn Wind God Roll and How to Get It

Image: Bungie

Autumn Wind is a surprise hit weapon introduced in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. It is a 540 RPM Kinetic Pulse Rifle that has an impressive amount of perk options. Whether you’re looking for a great PvE or PvP Pulse Rifle, Autumn Wind has your back.

Autumn Wind has a Rapid-Fire Frame which means it has deeper ammo reserves and reloads faster when the magazine is empty. It also has the One Quiet Moment Origin Trait which grants increased Reload Speed when out of combat.

Here are the basic stats for Autumn Wind in Destiny 2:

Impact: 23

23 Range: 32

32 Stability: 47

47 Handling: 25

25 Reload Speed: 34

How to Get Autumn Wind in Destiny 2

The only way to get Autumn Wind is by completing Crucible matches and earning rank-up packages from Lord Shaxx. Playing Iron Banner is also a really great way to get Autumn Wind.

Autumn Wind PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Demolitionist

Perk 2: Rampage/Adrenaline Junkie

While Autumn Wind does give Disparity a run for its money, the only way to get it there is by focusing on improving the Range and Recoil.

Arrowhead Brake is great for the PvE Autumn Wind God Roll because it drastically reduces the Recoil by 30 points while giving 10 points to Handling. On top of that Ricochet Rounds adds +5 to Range and +10 to Stability which puts Autumn Wind in the best position to dominate in PvE.

Autumn Wind has some amazing perks, but the best PvE pick is Demolitionist. This perk generates Grenade energy on Autumn Wind kills and reloads the weapon when you use your Grenade. It’s perfect for every build, but especially the best Void Warlock build.

To finish it off, Rampage is amazing. Rampage stacks three times and adds 10%, 21%, and then 33.1% increased Autumn Wind damage for 4.5 seconds. Another option that pairs really well with Demolitionist is Adrenaline Junkie which stacks five times and gives up to 33.3% Autumn Wind damage increase and 20 Handling for 4.5 seconds.

Autumn Wind PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Rampage

The focus of the Autumn Wind PvP God Roll is similar to the PvE build: increase the Range and make the gun deal more damage.

Hammer-Forged Rifling will give you the best bang for your buck with the Autumn Wind PvP God Roll because it’s the best way to increase the Range without sacrificing anything else. From there, Ricochet Rounds is always a no-brainer because it adds Range and Stability and makes your bullets bounce.

Killing Wind is the best first perk because after you get an Autumn Wind kill, you’ll get +50 Mobility, +40 Handling, and +20 Range for five seconds. The five-second timer can be extended by getting another kill.

Rampage is the best option because, while there are other damage-increasing perks, you only need to get three kills to get a 33% increase in weapon damage for 4.5 seconds which is refreshed on kills.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023