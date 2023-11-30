Destiny 2 Tigerspite God Roll: Best PVE and PVP Perks

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 always has many weapons for you to choose from and I know that with how many there are, it can be tricky to keep track of the best God Rolls.

This article will take you through the very best perks for Tigerspite in Destiny 2 for both PVE and PVP so you will be prepared for anything you face with this Auto Rifle. Here are all of the base stats to start off with.

Stability: 41

41 Range: 62

62 Reload Speed: 40

40 Handling: 40

40 Impact: 29

29 Airborne Effectiveness: 10

10 Recoil: 68

68 Rounds Per Minute (RPM): 450

450 Magazine size: 33

The base stats have a great standard variation and the recoil stat is solid for an Auto Rifle overall even if it can be improved further.

How to Get Tigerspite in Destiny 2

The best way to get Tigerspite in Destiny 2 is through any Dreaming City activities but I recommend focusing on The Shattered Throne dungeon to try and receive the Tigerspite as a loot drop from it.

It is also worthwhile mentioning that Tigerspite is a kinetic (normal) weapon type and has a Precision Frame which makes its recoil easier to control in the vertical direction.

Tigerspite PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

For the PVP God Roll you want to focus on core stats that are excellent in PVP which is a higher range and ensuring there is great stability and handling.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Information Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (or Arrowhead Brake) I personally recommend Corkscrew Rifling for the barrel as you will get an increase in Stability, handling, and range. There is a nice spread of increases with this perfect for PVP encounters. Arrowhead Brake however is a player-favourite for this weapon. Magazine Flared Magwell This is always a go-to for getting a much quicker reload time and in PVP that can be the difference between you staying up or falling instead. Trait One Outlaw If you are great at aiming for the head then Outlaw can be a brilliant complement to Flared Magwell since on precision kills you will get a further decreased reload time. Trait Two Kinetic Tremors This will throw out a shockwave if you continue firing at an enemy successfully. Masterwork Handling or Range focus Either of these will allow you to have a further upper edge in the field especially if you are using all the other perks and traits in this table.

Tigerspite PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Finally, for the PVE roll, you will have plenty to enjoy about using Tigerspite in this fashion and not just PVP. Listed below is everything I recommend you bring with you for the build.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Information Barrel Extended Barrel This will increase the range by 19 and even though there is a falloff in handling speed, a control in recoil is given too. Magazine Extended Mag Some more bullets are never a bad thing for PVE and with the extended mag, you will get six extra. Trait One Overflow Whenever you pick up any special or heavy from the ground you will get your weapon loaded past the original mag size so this pairs amazingly with Extended Mag. Trait Two Kinetic Tremors Yet again the go-to here, Kinetic Tremors is highly effective in PVE in my experience for the help of shockwaves Masterwork Range or Stability focus A Range or Stability focus for the Tigerspite in PVE will tide you over well for any combat occasion.

Now that you know the best Tigerspite god roll in Destiny 2, you can begin to set your weapon up for whichever mode you choose and cause havoc on the field.

