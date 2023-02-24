Do You Lose Everything When You Die in Sons of the Forest? Death Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dying is scary in any game, but it’s especially true in Sons of the Forest. This extreme survival game is brutally challenging, especially since it doesn’t tell you anything — not even how to get food. If you die in Sons of the Forest, do you lose everything you have?

How Does Death Work in Sons of the Forest

Luckily, Sons of the Forest isn’t that brutal. When you die, you will wake up without all of your gear and supplies. However, you can claim it quickly since the game points you to where your bag is.

If you die before you can get your bag, instead of losing everything, you’ll need to restart from your last save. So, ultimately, there is no way to lose everything by dying in Sons of the Forest.

The first thing you should do after dying in Sons of the Forest is collect your bag. After you’ve done that, you’ll most likely want to return to safety and save your game.

The reason you will want to save as soon as possible is because if you die a second time, you will need to restart from your most recent save. If your last save was a long time ago, you could lose a lot of progress. Because of that, make sure you’re saving often.

After dying once, you have around two days to reset. The “hard death,” as I am coining it, is the second death that forces you to restart from your last save. The “soft death” is the first death that allows you to grab your bag and try to survive again.

To reiterate, the “soft death” period lasts for about two days. To reset your “soft death” in Sons of the Forest, you need to survive for around two days. If you do, you’ll be able to die and experience a “soft death” instead of a “hard death.” Either way, save often.

That is how death works in Sons of the Forest. Luckily, you don’t lose everything when you die.

