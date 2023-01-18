Does Fire Emblem Engage Have New Game Plus?

Fire Emblem Engage, the latest entry into the long-running tactical RPG franchise, is set to release on January 20th. With the upcoming release, fans of the series have some questions they would like answered, such as how long is the game and whether or not it will include New Game Plus. New game plus seems most important as it adds longevity to the title and has players engaged long after the credits roll. We have you covered as we will provide you with everything we know regarding a New Game Plus mode for Fire Emblem Engage.

Is there a New Game Plus Mode in Fire Emblem Engage?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation that Fire Emblem Engage has a New Game Plus mode. There have been no talks by the developer about the beloved mode in the latest Fire Emblem game, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it won’t come at a later date within a patch or update.

In the previous Fire Emblem title, Three Houses, players were thrown right into a New Game Plus mode, carrying over most of their hard earnings, such as Gold, Class Levels, Character Levels, Support Levels, and Items. We can only assume that if Fire Emblem Engage adds a New Game Plus mode at launch or later in the year, the mode will look similar to what Three Houses had to offer.

On a side note, the latest entry into the Fire Emblem looks excellent, with mostly positive reviews. Currently sitting at 82 on Metacritic, there seem to be tons to look forward to, even if the game ends up not having the New Game Plus mode. The game recently has been announced to have multiplayer included that focus on battles between real players and AI, adding some competition to the combat. Also, the game features a romance system where you can build relationships, which is cool if you are into that sort of thing.

Fire Emblem Engage will be available on January 20, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023