Does One Piece Odyssey Have Multiplayer? – Gameplay Explained

As gamers start up their sprawling adventure within the world of One Piece Odyssey, they may be wondering if they’re able to bring a friend along for the ride. With the large list of confirmed playable characters, there would be more than enough to share if players can do so.

However, is this going to be a solo journey for gamers embarking with the Straw Hat Pirates, or is a friend able to join along for some fun in this epic RPG adventure? Let’s pull the anchors up, and get out into the world to find out what lies in store for One Piece fans in this new adventure!

Will There Be Multiplayer In One Piece Odyssey?

As it seems, there are currently no plans to incorporate Multiplayer into this particular title. With its turn-based battle system, it seems like it would be difficult to implement proper multiplayer into this title. While other One Piece games may have been more along the lines of hack-and-slash titles, this one is taking a different approach while delivering an original story.

While the game will take players through some familiar sights and sounds, they’re going to be doing so on their lonesome. However, it seems that this title is going to do more than enough to keep fans of the franchise busy, as they continue to learn and explore these grand locations.

While gamers continue to push through this new title in the One Piece world, they’ll find that maybe it won’t be so lonely after all. While there are plenty of party members to swap between, there will also be plenty of characters that gamers can interact with throughout this massive world. With all of the Arcs that are included in this game, players may get the opportunity to revisit an old favorite or make some new friends along the way.

One Piece Odyssey will be available on January 13, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023