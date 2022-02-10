Dying Light 2 Church Safe Code: Where to Find Saint Thomas Church Safe Code

Players can come across several safes as they explore the city in Dying Light 2, but the church safe code can be quite hard for players to find. The Saint Thomas Church safe is located at the top of the church tower, but the combination is nowhere to be found. Dying Light 2 safe codes are typically found a few feet away from the safe itself, so this is one of the more difficult safes to open in this game. Here’s how to find the Dying Light 2 church safe code and open the safe in the Saint Thomas Church.

Dying Light 2 Church Safe Code

The Saint Thomas Church can be found in the easternmost region of the Central Loop, called Saint Paul Island. You need to have completed the main story quest “Let’s Waltz!” in order to reach it since that quest grants access to the Central Loop. Once you make it to the church, climb to the top of the tower and you’ll find the safe sitting on a crate.

It may seem like there’s no combination in sight, but the code is actually close by. Just exit the nearby window and climb up to the roof above the safe. There is a small crate that has a note with the safe code inside. The Saint Thomas Church safe code is 444.

With the code in hand, head back inside the church tower and open up the safe to reveal an Inhibitor. You can use Inhibitors to upgrade your Health or Stamina as long as you have enough making them very important to ensuring your survival in the city. Whether you’re trying to unlock powerful combat moves or fancy parkour moves like the Tic Tac, you’ll need as many Inhibitors as you can find in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.