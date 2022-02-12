Dying Light 2 Endings Guide: How to Get the Best Ending

Dying Light 2 is an evolution of the series in the sense that it’s a lot more narrative-driven and has players making real-time choices that can dictate the events later down the line. The best way to let the game pan out is to make your own choices how you see fit. There is what is considered to be the best ending, so here, we’ll walk you through how you can achieve that in Dying Light 2.

How to get the best ending in Dying Light 2

For this to be achieved, you’ll have to make note of which chapter you’re on and pick the following choices. These will ensure that certain key players make it to the end, thus allowing for what would be the best ending.

Let’s Waltz! : Help Hakon

: Help Hakon Broadcast : Give control over the transmitter to FRANK.

: Give control over the transmitter to FRANK. Nightrunners : Hear me out, Lawan. Don’t do it.

: Hear me out, Lawan. Don’t do it. X13: Let Lawan detonate the bombs.

These choices have to be made in this order when you face them. Weirdly enough, keeping Hakon alive all the way through will ensure Lawan’s survival and her induction into the Nightrunners. While he may have had ulterior motives from the start, he eventually comes clean about his actual intentions.

As for giving Frank control of the radio tower, he’ll actually warn citizens of the incoming missile strikes seen later into the game. Had you handed control to Jack Matt or Juan, they would not have warned citizens to evacuate the marked areas for missile strikes, causing massive casualties.

As for the final choice in the game, after defeating Waltz so many times, every choice will have some kind of tradeoff. Saving Lawan after making all the previous choices will result in her death, despite Hakon being alive and another body to save her.

If you choose to let Lawan detonate the bombs, Hakon will be able to rescue her as you tend to Mia. In this case, Mia will die shortly after leaving the facility, but Lawan joins you in the ending cutscene.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is due for release later in 2022.