Dying Light 2: Out of Your League Safe Code

Dying Light 2, available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC features a vast selection of side quests that you’ll be able to take your character through. One of these quests, Out Of Your League, has you trying to find a specific item for Scott.

When you are exploring one of the houses during this mission, there is a very good chance that you’ll come across a safe sitting inside of this building. Following this guide, you’ll be able to get the safe opened, and get all of the goodies inside.

Cracking Safes, Getting Paid

Exploring buildings is an integral part of Dying Light 2, as you can find items, puzzles, weapons, and more that you wouldn’t be able to find in the explorable overworld. During this particular quest, you’ll come across a safe, with seemingly no way to crack into it.

As you explore the building, you’ll come across a lovely family photo, of a grandmother and her new baby granddaughter, a welcome sight in the new apocalyptic world. When you see this photo, you’ll notice a few things that stand out about it; a date in the corner that reads 11/11/21 and a large number 2 on an admittedly delicious-looking cake.

You’ll want to approach the safe, and the first time that you try it, you may fail. You may think to try 11/11/21, but that does not work. However, if you subtract 2 from the date in the bottom corner, and input the baby’s date of birth, or 11/11/19 in the safe, it will open up, revealing 700 gold inside of the safe.

To quickly summarize this;

Examine the photo inside of the house

Take note of the date, 11/11/21, and the 2 on the cake

Subtract the 2 from the date the photo was taken, making it 11/11/19

Enter the baby’s birthday as the code on the safe to unlock it and claim the gold inside

As with other puzzles in Dying Light 2, like the First Biomarker Safe, you’ll find yourself in for a wild ride of puzzle-solving, along with surviving in general through the unforgiving world that you now inhabit. To find out our thoughts on Dying Light 2, take a look at our review here. If you’re needing help exploring the world, with anything from how to level up your parkour skills faster, to who you should help out when you have the difficult choice to make, take a look at our Dying Light 2 guides section.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2022