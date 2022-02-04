In Dying Light 2, you’ll be able to upgrade blueprints for many of your common items to make them more efficient in what they do. You can upgrade lockpicks to be more durable and medicine to heal you better and apply them faster. Upgrading them requires more than just Old World Money. You’ll need to find certain tiers of these infected trophy items. Here, we’ll show you how you can find Uncommon Infected Trophies in Dying Light 2.

Where to find Uncommon Infected Trophies in Dying Light 2

First of all, an Uncommon Infected Trophy is an item you receive by scavenging the dead bodies of the infected. They’re more commonly found by killing Virals. These are the enemies who are much more agile than the common zombies. They’re easier to scope out since they make rabid human noises and are usually able to keep up with you during chases.

They’re more commonly found in the nighttime, though it is easy to be overrun by the rest of the horde when they single you out. In any case, if you want to increase your chances of farming these Infected Trophies, you may want to tone the difficulty of the game down to Easy. Drops are much more common, giving you much less of a headache sifting through the Virals and commons.

Another fast way to get Uncommon Infected Trophies quickly is to switch the time of the day in-game to nighttime. Then, head on over to a settlement or any sort of resting area where there are spikes or water nearby. You can use these environmental hazards to one-shot waves of zombies without having to reduce the durability of your weapons.

As you’re plowing through all the infected, with many Virals in the mix, their bodies will eventually decompose/despawn. When they do, they’ll oftentimes leave a package behind. These are what would have been looted from their corpses, but it’s better to wait and pick up the spoils of your battle in bulk.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.