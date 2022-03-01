Elden Ring Beast-Repellent Torch Location: Pacify Beasts With This Broken Torch

Elden Ring players are always looking for an advantage in FromSoftware’s newest game. From hard bosses to challenging new areas, the Tarnished need every advantage they can get from riding around quicker on Torrent to leveling up their stats with their runes. One obvious advantage is having this Beast-Repellent Torch to keep Beast-type enemies away from you. Want to know where to find such an item? We’ve got you covered.

Where to Find the Beast-Repellent Torch in Elden Ring

To find the Beast-Repellent Torch, you will need to head to the Isolated Merchant in the Dragonbarrow region of Caelid. You can see its exact location on the map below. Once there you will need to come up with 1,200 Runes to purchase it. Use this rune farming route to gain over 300,000 Runes per hour if you are short on Runes.

When it is lit, the Beast-Repellent Torch keeps Beast-type enemies completely passive. Beast-type enemies include hounds, bears, and rats. These enemies will not be hostile unless attacked by the player.

The Beast-Repellent Torch requires 12 Strength and 8 Dexterity to wield effectively. It comes with a base physical attack of 58, a base fire attack of 104, and a critical base scale of 100. It weighs very little with a weight of 2.5.

The Isolated Merchant also sells important items like the full set of Land of Reeds armor, a Sacrificial Twig that you can use in place of losing your Runes once when you die, and a few key items like the Ritual Pot and the Lost Ashes of War. The Beast-Repellent Torch can be infused with the Ashes of War and can be upgraded by using Smithing Stones.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022