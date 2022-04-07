Elden Ring: Best Endgame Rune Farming Locations

Though Elden Ring is not a particularly easy game from the offset, the endgame section sees some of the most pronounced spikes in difficulty when considering past souls-like titles by FromSoftware, which has led to some rather prolific spots dedicated to rune farming. For Elden Ring players who have suffered countless perils at the hands of enemies residing in the Haligtree, or worse, the Blade of Miquella, may find solace in the speed at which they can obtain runes to better their gear or strengthen their character. This guide will discuss how to reach the spot needed to begin farming runes in the endgame.

Where to rune farm near the Endgame of Elden Ring

The spot, in particular, is at the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace in Mohgwyn Palace. This is a late-game area that makes for the other half of the Siofra River region and is reached via either doing Varre’s Questline or through stumbling upon an isolated teleporter drenched in blood, located to the northwest of the Yelough Anix Ruins at the Consecrated Snowfield, near the array of pillars guarded by Rune Bears. The Consecrated Snowfield can be reached via hoisting the secret medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold.

In the instance where the player has used the teleporter, they’ll find themselves in a cave. Head outwards and they’ll see a clearing with an open path to the west, dotted with a Site of grace. Navigate carefully down the cliff and onto the surface level. Touch the Site of Grace and unlock it as a fast travel location for the sake of convenience.

On the other hand, if the player has done the Varre questline and teleported to Mohgwyn Palace using the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, however, they’ll have to travel southeast from the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance Site of Grace, across the blood swamp to reach the Site of Grace for the Palace Approach Ledge-Road.

Now that you have unlocked the Site of Grace, look to the northwest beyond the ledge. There should be a giant crow trodding about down in the swamp. Equip your bow or your crossbow and enter aim mode, you should be able to hit the crow from this distance.

If you’ve hit it successfully, you’ll aggro it and it will start trying to charge at you from across the cliffs. Navigate along the ledge to provoke it and make it plummet to its death. Reset at the Site of Grace, rinse and repeat. Every kill should net you 11000 or 13000 runes depending on whether or not you have the Gold Scarab Talisman equipped.

This is a quick and easy way to get a substantial amount of runes in a short time, with little risks attached. The only downside perhaps is the fact that the Tarnished might find themselves lacking arrows or cross bolts rather quickly, which luckily enough is a commodity that is easily covered by the array of merchants scattered about the Lands Between.

On another quick note, for players who’ve already beaten Radagon and the Elden Beast and are stocking up merchandise or runes for New Game Plus, the Sacred Relic Sword traded using the Elden Rememberance can be used to farm the nearby sleeping Albinaruics to even quicker effect. Provided that you have the stats to use it. Approach their vicinity and spam the weapon art in their general direction, the large AoE will kill enough Albinaurics to get the player 30000 to 40000 runes every run, with the player not having to move far from the Site of Grace.

This should about cover rune farming in the endgame, and here’s hoping that this guide will prove useful to the Tarnished who are looking to tip the scales in their favor against the competition.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.