Elden Ring has plenty of enemies yielding runes upon defeating them, but sometimes farming them can become tedious. It will be beneficial to have methods other than a constant flow of Gold-Pickled Owl Foot items to enhance rune discovery, and the Gold Scarab is one extremely helpful tool. It is a talisman that increases runes dropped by enemies by 20%, which can be hugely beneficial if you’re wanting to level up fast. Read on for our guide to the Gold Scarab Location in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Gold Scarab Location: Farm Runes Faster With This Talisman

The Gold Scarab is awarded to you if you defeat the two Cleanrot Knights who serve as the boss fight in the Abandoned Cave in Caelid. To reach the cave, you’ll need to go east from the Smoldering Wall site of grace, just nearby the telescope along the road. At the edge of the gorge, you’ll see roots going across to an opening, carefully cross those roots and you’ll enter the Abandoned Cave, where there’s another site of grace.

The Abandoned Cave itself is likely to be tougher than the boss fight at the end due to most of the terrain being flooded, weighing you down, and being able to inflict Scarlet Rot. You’ll want to prepare yourself with lots of healing items and boost your immunity. The path is dark but linear, so bring a torch as well and fight the bosses at the end. The Cleanrot Knights both have to be defeated but you’ll get the Gold Scarab as your prize.

If you’d like to use this most effectively, it is recommended you check out this rune-farming route in Mohgwyn. You’ll find it is immensely helpful and you’ll be able to bank massive amounts of runes for leveling or purchases.

Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.