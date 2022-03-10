Elden Ring Godrick Cheese Strategy: How to Easily Beat Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring

The first boss in Elden Ring named Godrick the Grafted can be excruciatingly hard. FromSoftware’s newest game sticks with their tried and true tradition of impossibly hard but fair bosses. Luckily, Elden Ring offers players an infinite amount of creativity in how they build their character. With that said, nothing is off the table when it comes to making your way through Elden Ring. Here is how to easily beat Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring.

How to Easily Beat Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring

From insane sorcery builds to seppuku builds, every playstyle in Elden Ring is valid. With that being the case, the easiest way to defeat Godrick the Grafted is through the Rotten Stray Ashes and poison. Spirit Ashes are your ticket to summoning powerful spirits to fight for you. Here is how to get the Rotten Stray Ashes.

The Rotten Stray Ashes are found in one of the ruins next to Sellia. Town of Sorcery. You’ll want to start your search at the Sellia Under-Stair Site of Grace. From there, travel north along the rock wall. At the second crumbled building you come to, the Rotten Stray Ashes will be on a dead body.

Now that you have the Rotten Stray Ashes, you’ll need to level it up to at least level 3. After initially talking with Roderika at the Stormhill Shack, she will next appear at Roundtable Hold which is where she can upgrade your Spirit Ashes. You will need Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort to level up your Spirit Ashes.

With everything ready, return to Godrick the Grafted and start the fight. Summon your Rotten Stray Ashes to fight for you. Use your dodge roll to avoid getting hit and allow the Rotten Stray Ashes to attack Godrick the Grafted. The only time you need to attack Godrick the Grafted yourself is when he is attacking the Rotten Stray Ashes. Otherwise, keep your distance.

After about ten hits from the Rotten Stray Ashes, Godrick the Grafted will be poisoned. Once he is poisoned, he will continuously take small amounts of damage until he is dead. Now all you need to do is stay as far away from Godrick the Grafted as possible and wait for him to die. Running and hiding in the corners of the map is the best way to wait out the boss.

And that is the easiest way to kill Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring. As I said, every strategy is valid in this game, so don’t feel like a coward from poisoning and hiding. For more on everything Elden Ring, check out our Elden Ring guides.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.